Yahoo Finance reviews iPhone 13 and 13 Pro: ‘Fantastic cameras and great battery life’

Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, and 5G. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual-camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.

Daniel Howley for Yahoo Finance:

Apple’s iPhone 13 line hits the market Friday, and it’s bringing impressive changes to the smartphones’ cameras, batteries, and performance.

After using the latest iPhones for a few days, I think it’s clear they’re worthwhile upgrades for anyone who’s rolling with anything other than an iPhone 12. If you do have a 12, then upgrading to the iPhone 13 isn’t a must — but you’ll still find welcome changes that may be worth your hard-earned cash. These changes include:

• Slick new camera features

• Faster processors

• Dramatically longer battery life

The 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and the 6.7-inch Pro Max get very welcome upgrades in the form of Apple’s ProMotion display technology. The feature allows the Pro and Pro Max’s Super Retina XDR displays to automatically adjust their refresh rates from as low as 10Hz, or 10 frames per second, to as high as 120Hz depending on what you’re viewing.

The result is an iPhone that feels far smoother while navigating between apps, scrolling through websites, and playing games. It’s quite a noticeable difference from the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max…

As for battery life, Apple says the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 get more than an hour of additional battery life, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max get more than two hours of additional usage time. And in my experience, the improvements have paid off. I used the iPhone 13 Pro Max for more than six hours throughout the day, according to the Screen Time app, and despite browsing Instagram and Twitter, getting notifications from Slack, reading emails, and watching videos, the battery still had 30% of its juice left at the end of the day.