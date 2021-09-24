Apple’s Find My-enabled MagSafe Wallet for iPhone doesn’t work as you might expect

When Apple revealed the iPhone 13 lineup, the company also announced a revamped MagSafe Wallet which gained support for Apple’s Find My service, but it doesn’t work as you might expect.

Designed with both style and function in mind, the new iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand. It now supports Find My, so you can be notified of your wallet’s last known location if it gets separated from your phone (which requires iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe and iPhone 12 or later with Find My enabled in iOS 15). Note: Not supported on iPhone 12 Clear Case with MagSafe.

Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The leather wallet supports up to three cards and is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

Jason Cipriani for ZDNet:

Apple’s Find My network is so appealing because it crowd-sources the location of a lost device, AirTag or Find My-compatible device. It’s all done anonymously, and without any action required by the person who is near a lost device. The new MagSafe Wallet does work with Apple’s Find My network, but it’s not trackable like a lost iPhone or AirTag. Instead, the wallet uses NFC to tell your iPhone when it’s attached. When your wallet is removed from your iPhone for one minute, you’ll receive a notification letting you know your wallet isn’t attached to your phone, along with the address of the last location detected by your phone. That means, for example, when I get home and remove my wallet from my iPhone, a short time later I get an alert letting me know my wallet is no longer attached, along with the address of my house.

MacDailyNews Take: Yeah, Apple’s Find My-enabled MagSafe Wallet for iPhone doesn’t work like an AirTag, but it is a useful feature nonetheless, as you might imagine.

