Apple TV+ reveals trailers for upcoming kids series ‘Puppy Place’ and ‘Get Rolling With Otis’

Apple TV+ today debuted new trailers for “Puppy Place,” a live-action scripted series about the search for fur-ever homes based on Scholastic’s best-selling book series written by Ellen Miles that will premiere on October 15th; and “Get Rolling With Otis,” a 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films’ show based on the popular books by New York Times best-selling author-illustrator Loren Long, premiering October 8th.

Both new series will premiere on Apple TV+ alongside an expanding collection of award-winning series for kids and families from the world’s most creative storytellers, including “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment, making its global debut with all 10 episodes tomorrow, September 24.

Apple TV+ is also home to an award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families, including the Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; new series from Peanuts and WildBrain, including “The Snoopy Show”; “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times Best-selling Book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers; and upcoming series “Fraggle Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company. To date, Apple has inked overall deals with some of today’s most trusted franchises in kids and family programming, including Sesame Workshop and Wildbrain (Peanuts); as well as a multi-year partnership with Skydance Animation to deliver groundbreaking, premium animated films and first-ever theatrical-quality animated television series to kids and families.

“Puppy Place”

Based on Scholastic’s best-selling book series written by Ellen Miles, “Puppy Place” chronicles the adventures of dog-loving siblings, Charles and Lizzie Peterson, and the puppy pals they foster in search of forever homes.

Premiering on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 15, each of the eight live-action episodes tells the story of a puppy who finds his or her way to the Peterson family. Charles (Riley Looc) and Lizzie (Brooklynn MacKinzie), whose different approaches complement, inspire and occasionally confound one another, do whatever it takes to find a happy, loving home for each and every dog. Discovering what makes each puppy special offers a unique perspective that helps the pair overcome their own individual hurdles. Executive produced by Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky of Scholastic Entertainment and Andrew Green.

“Get Rolling With Otis”

Based on the Penguin Random House book series by Loren Long, “Get Rolling With Otis” will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 8. This animated adventure series from 9 Story Media Group and Brown Bag Films welcomes young viewers to Long Hill Dairy Farm, home to Otis the Tractor (voiced by Griffin Robert Faulkner) and all his friends. Otis may be little, but he has a big heart. Whenever he sees a friend in need, he hits the brakes, asks how they’re feeling, and rolls into action to help! The series is executive produced by Vince Commisso, Wendy Harris, author Loren Long, Darragh O’Connell, Angela C. Santomero, and Jane Startz.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.