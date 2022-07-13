Rampant U.S. inflation even hotter than expected, rises 9.1% in June to new 40-year high

The U.S. consumer price index, a broad inflation measure of everyday goods and services, soared 9.1% year-over-year, above even the gloomy 8.8% consensus expectation, marking yet another month of the fastest pace for U.S. inflation in over 40 years.
Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core CPI increased 5.9%, compared to the 5.7% estimate.
On a monthly basis, headline CPI rose 1.3% and core CPI was up 0.7%, compared to respective estimates of 1.1% and 0.5%.
Energy prices surged 7.5% on the month and were up 41.6% on a 12-month basis. The food index increased 1%, while shelter costs, which make up about one-third of the CPI rose 0.6% for the month and were up 5.6% annually. This was the sixth straight month that food at home rose at least 1%.
Gasoline prices… increased 11.2% on the month and just shy of 60% for the 12-month period. Electricity costs rose 1.7% [on the month] and 13.7% [YoY].
MacDailyNews Take: For new generations, sometimes tough lessons have to be retaught and learned the hard way.
As we go through this, remember: It’s always darkest before the dawn.
‘Tis best to get a handle on inflation, if you know how, while you still can. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2021
Stop the misguided crusade against domestic energy production and profligate federal spending and inflation will be stopped dead in its tracks. It’s not difficult. – MacDailyNews, May 11, 2022
In January, Interactive Brokers founder Thomas Peterffy said, “Inflation is 7% — 1% or 2% [in interest rate hikes] doesn’t mean anything. If they really wanted to stop inflation, they would have to raise rates to 4%, 5%, 6%.”
Inflation is repudiation. — Calvin Coolidge
When a business or an individual spends more than it makes, it goes bankrupt. When government does it, it sends you the bill… [which] comes in two ways: higher taxes and inflation. Make no mistake about it, inflation is a tax and not by accident. — Ronald Reagan
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
38 Comments
Stolen elections have consequences.
It took 2000 mules to subvert the will of the American people, installing a puppet of the establishment, owned by China.
The same disproved conspiracy-theory bullshit every time.
Get a life…
They also pop in on every single post even remotely related to politics
Enjoy being banished into the wilderness for a decade+, leftist losers.
See you at midterms (no stuffing drop boxes with no chain of custody at 3am this time)!
It’s not whether we believe in conspiracy theories, but which ones, and why. The number of hoaxes believed by folks on the left is quite numerous – almost all of them related to the previous president. Curious: have you watched “2000 Mules”, to make up your own independent mind on the matter? I have not, but I plan to. There’s nothing noble in living by lies.
By the way, does anyone have a conspiracy theory you could lend me? Cuz all mine keep coming true, especially in the last two years.
Regarding 2000 Mules:
https://www.factcheck.org/2022/06/evidence-gaps-in-2000-mules/
Who checks FactCheck?
This^
Nothing has been disproved, but you and the other libturds are too fucking stupid to know it.
“The depth of libturd stupidity is astounding” {end quote} {repeat quote}
60 out of 61 lost cases, even some by Trump-appointed judges! Time to leave the cult or be forever stupid!
yer not very brite a ya?
Country Joe, you really should sit this one out!
I won’t
Using cellphone geotracking and surveillance video, “2,000 Mules” shows a network of “mules” in battleground states busily collecting ballots from get-out-the-vote NGOs and stuffing them, a few at a time, into multiple drop boxes in the dead of night.
True the Vote bought three trillion geo-location signals from cellphones that were near drop boxes and also near election nonprofits, from Oct. 1, 2020, through to the election on November 3. In Georgia the end date covered the Jan. 6, 2021, run-off.
Then they went searching for “mules,” operatives who picked up ballots from election NGOs — such as Stacey Abrams’ outfit, “Fair Fight Action” — and then carried them to different drop boxes, depositing between three to 10 ballots in each box before moving to the next.
Data analyst Gregg Phillips set a threshold for each mule to visit at least 10 drop boxes within a defined area and at least five visits to one or more NGOs.
For example, in the Atlanta-metro area they drew a line around 309 drop boxes and bought all the cellphone data of people that had been near those drop boxes and NGOs.
That narrowed the search to 2,000 mules.
Then they went looking for public surveillance camera footage of those drop boxes. In all they found 4 million minutes across the country.
The results are stunning. When a mule is matched with video, you can see the scheme come to life.
A car pulls up at a drop box after midnight. A man gets out, looks around surreptitiously, approaches the box, stuffs in a handful of ballots and hightails it out of there. Then he goes to the next box, again and again.
After Dec. 23, 2020, Phipps noticed mules in Georgia started wearing gloves. He pinpoints the change to an indictment for ballot stuffing handed up in Arizona on December 22. “The way the FBI nailed them was fingerprints.” After that, mules started wearing gloves.
The data pattern is unmistakable…
For each of the 2,000 mules the average number of drop box visits was 38, with an average five ballots deposited per visit. That’s 380,000 suspect votes.
In Michigan, 500 mules averaged 50 drop box visits, at five ballots per drop, giving you 125,000 suspect votes… In Wisconsin, 100 mules averaged 28 drop box visits each, which gives us 14,000 suspect votes… In Georgia, where 250 mules averaged 24 drop box visits each, we get 30,000 suspect votes… In Arizona, 200 mules averaging 20 drop box visits makes 20,000 suspect votes… In Philadelphia alone, 1,100 mules averaged 50 drop box visits giving us 275,000 suspect votes…
These are the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election when you remove the stuffing of drop boxes by 2000 mules:
https://nypost.com/2022/04/24/biden-is-up-to-old-election-tricks/
Maybe in your dreams but unfortunately for YOU, it is not reality
it’s a pathology.
makes it easy for wannabe despots to manipulate a vulnerable portion of the population that lacks capacity to discern fact from fiction.
you read about it in history, think it will never happen here, and then see it happening right before your eyes, even on, of all places, a computer blog.
sad.
John, funny: I can’t tell if you’re referring to 2000 Mules itself, or the propaganda that says it is definitively debunked. Your comment might be self-referential – you might be talking about your own words . . . You might be a member of that “vulnerable portion of the population” . . .
Jed please include time codes on the parts of 2000 mules documentary that you think are false ? its important that you “name calling” insults are backed with equally energy that inform and correct the errors in the public square. Please tell us your not here to call names, are you too like trump ? Mean spirited name caller.
Friend, I’m not aware of any place I’ve called someone a name. And please see my above comment regarding whether or not I’ve seen 2000 Mules. And I’ve never mentioned Trump. Aren’t you calling me names by invoking Trump? 🙂
John, please resend. Your attachments of undeniable proof didn’t arrive with your post and all that’s left is your flapping gums.
But Russian collusion with Trump to steal the election victory from Hillary Clinton in 2016 wasn’t? As Democrat Rep. Chris Murphy would say, “Spare me the bullshit!” To think those collection of idiots in DC can pass legislation that in four years, 2016 to 2020, goes from Russian collusion to the most secure election in American history, and pretend the DC Capitol brain trust is that competent makes one think more bran tests are required on those people and not just Dementia Joe.
https://media.patriots.win/post/ak7ydpTNTSo3.jpeg
Don’t CONFUSE the ignorance by the COMPLICIT Democrat run media shills REMAINING SILENT, abandoning their investigative duties on this topic amounting to journalist malfeasance.
If ballot box stuffing (2000 Mules) combined with Koch brothers massive funding happened, contrasted with Zuckerberg/Soros/Social Media conservative censorship, to a Democrat running for president, the woke media would be winning Pulitzer Prizes and Academy Awards by the fistful.
Disproved? By whom? Post your evidence, otherwise more hot air from another brainless leftist mocking the integrity of Project Veritas.
Take your time, whenever you are ready…
To make a mule, a jackass must copulate with a horse, but only the jackass talks about it.
The World’s Wunderkind has a solution for inflation, energy prices, food shortages, China’s advance, state-ism prompted by WEF/UN and other totalitarian elite entities. But first, we need to start with basics, like:
“What am I doing now….?”
Campaigning from the basement, while few challenged, was good preparation for being the
Goo-Goo Man we see today.
Thằnk you senile, dementia frail Biden ( Pédo Pete according to Hunter Biden
The economy is NOT Biden’s fault. He’s just a hapless dementia patient that can’t even read a teleprompter.
The blame for the destruction of the country is squarely on the backs of the fucking idiots who support a lying, corrupt, racist dementia patient.
Thanks again, libturds!
I want to thank the Biden voters for:
A proven corrupt, lying, racist dementia patient in the White House who can’t even read
Economy in tremendous downfall
Inflation at all time high
Stock market crashing
Supreme Court justice that can not remember anything about her past decisions and can not define “women”
Obese, mental ill freak put in charge of health
Mentally ill, dog-roll-playing fetish freak in key nuclear post
Moron professors who arguing that men can get pregnant
Sends billions to foreign countries but wont spend a dime to protect our schools
Cities held hostage and burning
Violent criminals out of jail early
Men competing in women’s sports
Men allowed in women’s locker room and bathrooms
What can be added to the list?
You forgot the sniffing and fondling of girls who visit the White House.
You forgot being a demigod, getting impeached twice, and staging a coup to overturn a free and fair election. Oh yeah, that was the other guy 😀
liberal + shit for brains = libturd
The depth of Libturd stupidity is staggering {end quote} {repeat quote}
I would respond but that is all you got – SAD 🙁
inflation is caused by and will continue as long as energy cost are high. The progressive hive mind is willing to empower CCP china and destroy the US economy in the name woke energy polices. Its against Biden’s religion to allow cheap energy. To him and his follower this is a religious war.
Yep, we all give our loyalty to an absolute authority – to a G/god. Not a question of WHETHER but WHICH ONE. And then we should ask what that resulting religion demands from everyone, and what it calls sins, and how it says we might deal with those sins, and who are the high priests who enforce the rules of the religion . . . In this sense, environmentalism is a very demanding religion, with no absolution for sins, except ongoing penance. And its eschatology – its “end times” is always another 10-12 years away. . .. In the meantime, higher energy prices are the price we need to pay to be right with the god of the system . . . We need a better God than the one environmentalism worships.
Love how inflation numbers don’t count food and energy. Last time I checked people don’t live very long without food. They also will freeze to death without energy. How about using your precious smart phone without electricity. 90% of politicians suck.
Inflation is almost always – including now – government-induced theft. Value is taken from you. And it is wrong to steal, even if it’s the government who does it. In that sense, inflation is immoral, as well as destructive and demoralizing. I don’t know if those who say that our current inflation is intentional are right or not, but I’m sympathetic to their claims. It seems our current elite want things to devolve into another emergency situation, so that they might retain power, regardless of what the electorate says or does. Again, I’m not sure if that’s true, but I’m sympathetic to the claim. It makes a lot of sense.
Lest anyone forget: Inflation is actually the government’s creation of more fiat currency which adds enormously (due to the “multiplier effect” of each additional transaction). The resulting skyrocketing prices of everything is the EFFECT of the profligate additional government spending and the bigger money supply.
Additionally, everyone gets pushed upward into higher tax brackets which completes the ripoff by insider banksters and government grifters. Plus, when we’re forced to sell equities at a loss to raise money to pay higher prices then we hand over even more to the banksters. This is about as succinct and accurate a definition of INFLATION as you are likely to find anywhere. You’re welcome!