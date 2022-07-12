Apple TV+ nabs 52 Emmy nominations, with 20 for ‘Ted Lasso’

For the second consecutive year, Apple TV+ today broke records with 52 Emmy Award nominations across 13 titles, including Best Drama, Best Comedy, Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Program, Lead Actress in a Drama, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Lead Actor in a Comedy. In under three years after its global launch, Apple TV+ boosted its total number of Emmy Award nominations by more than 40% year-over-year. The winners of the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be unveiled at a televised ceremony on September 12, 2022.
The second season of global phenomenon “Ted Lasso,” becomes the most nominated comedy series for the second year in a row with 20 nominations total, and widely celebrated freshman drama “Severance” makes its Emmy debut with 14 nominations, scoring the first Best Drama series nomination for Apple TV+.
In addition, Apple Originals “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “Schmigadoon!,” “The Morning Show,” “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” “Foundation,” “Pachinko,” “See,” “Lisey’s Story,” “Central Park,” “They Call Me Magic” and “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” are recognized with nominations for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.
Apple TV+ series stars earn 18 acting category nominations, including 10 top acting nominations for the second season of “Ted Lasso,” and first-time acting nominations for Adam Scott (“Severance”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”) and Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”). Reese Witherspoon lands her first nomination for “The Morning Show” in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, alongside co-star Billy Crudup who is recognized with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series after nabbing the award for the first season, and Marcia Gay Harden secures a nomination for Guest Actress in a Drama Series.
“This extraordinarily talented group of Emmy nominees showcase the variety of brilliant, unique and original stories we’ve been honored to bring to the screen over the past year,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, in a statement. “Each of these series has inspired audiences to view the world a little differently, drawing attention to the human condition in moving, inspiring, and often very funny new ways. We’re grateful to the Academy and applaud the creative teams and casts for their wonderful achievements today.”
“We are immensely proud of the broad selection of Apple Original programming recognized by the Television Academy today,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, in a statement. “These series have captivated audiences and we greatly admire all of these incredibly talented storytellers and congratulate them on their nominations for the dynamic stories they bring to life.”
Last year, in its second year of Emmy eligibility, Apple’s “Ted Lasso” broke records by becoming the most nominated freshman comedy series in Emmy history. Apple Original series, films, and documentaries have now been honored with 246 wins and 1,115 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”
In total, Apple scored 52 Emmy Award nominations for:
Ted Lasso (20)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Harriet Walter
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Sam Richardson, James Lance
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing (x2)
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Series or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Severance (14)
Outstanding Drama Series
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series — Adam Scott
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series — John Turturro
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series — Christopher Walken
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series — Patricia Arquette
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series (x2)
Outstanding Main Title Design
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Schmigadoon! (4)
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
The Morning Show (3)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Reese Witherspoon
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Billy Crudup
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series — Marcia Gay Harden
Foundation (2)
Outstanding Main Title Design
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie
The Problem with Jon Stewart (2)
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Program
Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Pachinko (1)
Outstanding Main Title Design
See (1)
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Lisey’s Story (1)
Outstanding Main Title Design
Central Park (1)
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance — Stanley Tucci
They Call Me Magic (1)
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Carpool Karaoke: The Series (1)
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Everyone But Jon Hamm (1)
Outstanding Commercial
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of the casts and crews of Apple TV+’s nominated fare!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
2 Comments
Really impressive accomplishments for HBO/Warner Brothers. And that is not even including Ted Lasso which is produced and developed for Apple TV platform.
…Ted Lasso which is produced and developed for Apple TV platform by HBO/Warner Brothers