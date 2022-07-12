Apple TV+ nabs 52 Emmy nominations, with 20 for ‘Ted Lasso’

For the second consecutive year, Apple TV+ today broke records with 52 Emmy Award nominations across 13 titles, including Best Drama, Best Comedy, Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Program, Lead Actress in a Drama, Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Lead Actor in a Comedy. In under three years after its global launch, Apple TV+ boosted its total number of Emmy Award nominations by more than 40% year-over-year. The winners of the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will be unveiled at a televised ceremony on September 12, 2022.

The second season of global phenomenon “Ted Lasso,” becomes the most nominated comedy series for the second year in a row with 20 nominations total, and widely celebrated freshman drama “Severance” makes its Emmy debut with 14 nominations, scoring the first Best Drama series nomination for Apple TV+.

In addition, Apple Originals “Ted Lasso,” “Severance,” “Schmigadoon!,” “The Morning Show,” “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” “Foundation,” “Pachinko,” “See,” “Lisey’s Story,” “Central Park,” “They Call Me Magic” and “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” are recognized with nominations for this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards.

Apple TV+ series stars earn 18 acting category nominations, including 10 top acting nominations for the second season of “Ted Lasso,” and first-time acting nominations for Adam Scott (“Severance”), Sarah Niles (“Ted Lasso”), Sam Richardson (“Ted Lasso”) and Toheeb Jimoh (“Ted Lasso”). Reese Witherspoon lands her first nomination for “The Morning Show” in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category, alongside co-star Billy Crudup who is recognized with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series after nabbing the award for the first season, and Marcia Gay Harden secures a nomination for Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

“This extraordinarily talented group of Emmy nominees showcase the variety of brilliant, unique and original stories we’ve been honored to bring to the screen over the past year,” said Zack Van Amburg, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, in a statement. “Each of these series has inspired audiences to view the world a little differently, drawing attention to the human condition in moving, inspiring, and often very funny new ways. We’re grateful to the Academy and applaud the creative teams and casts for their wonderful achievements today.”

“We are immensely proud of the broad selection of Apple Original programming recognized by the Television Academy today,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, in a statement. “These series have captivated audiences and we greatly admire all of these incredibly talented storytellers and congratulate them on their nominations for the dynamic stories they bring to life.”

Last year, in its second year of Emmy eligibility, Apple’s “Ted Lasso” broke records by becoming the most nominated freshman comedy series in Emmy history. Apple Original series, films, and documentaries have now been honored with 246 wins and 1,115 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

In total, Apple scored 52 Emmy Award nominations for:

Ted Lasso (20)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein, Toheeb Jimoh, Nick Mohammed

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Harriet Walter

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series – Sam Richardson, James Lance

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing (x2)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy Series or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Severance (14)

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series — Adam Scott

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series — John Turturro

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series — Christopher Walken

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series — Patricia Arquette

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series (x2)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Schmigadoon! (4)

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

The Morning Show (3)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — Reese Witherspoon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series — Billy Crudup

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series — Marcia Gay Harden

Foundation (2)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or Movie

The Problem with Jon Stewart (2)

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Program

Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Pachinko (1)

Outstanding Main Title Design

See (1)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Lisey’s Story (1)

Outstanding Main Title Design

Central Park (1)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance — Stanley Tucci

They Call Me Magic (1)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (1)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Everyone But Jon Hamm (1)

Outstanding Commercial

Congrats to all of the casts and crews of Apple TV+'s nominated fare!

