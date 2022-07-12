Apple’s 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max production is behind schedule – analyst

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young reported today that production of the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max is behind schedule.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

According to Young, panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Max are still lagging far behind the iPhone 14 Pro Max. In a post on Twitter today, Young said that panel shipments are still “way behind” where they should be. Young’s data is based on supply chain information through the month of August.

Young went on to say that supply volumes for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are more than three times higher than volumes for the iPhone 14 Max.

The iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will share a screen size, but the panels themselves will be different. This is because the iPhone 14 Max will lack support for ProMotion, Apple’s adaptive refresh rate technology that is exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Whether or not this means the iPhone 14 Max will be delayed remains to be seen.