Apple seeds iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, and tvOS 15.6 Release Candidate betas

Apple on Tuesday seeded the Release Candidate beat builds of iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, tvOS 15.6, and watchOS 8.7 to developers.

Malcom Owen for AppleInsider:

The sixth build number for iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 is 19G69, replacing 19G5063a. The sixth tvOS 15.6 build is 19M6063, updated from the fifth build, 19M5062a. Lastly, the sixth watchOS 8.7 beta build, 19U66, replaces 19U5063a.

The betas primarily consist of bug fix and performance improvement releases, instead of providing new features. Since Apple is also testing betas for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, tvOS 16, and watchOS 9, it’s not likely that any new features will arrive in sooner-to-arrive release betas.