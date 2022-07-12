Apple preps OLED iPads with unrivaled image quality, lighter weight

Apple is prepping iPads with organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays to be released in 2024. OLED iPads will feature significantly improved picture quality and even lighter weights than current models.

Electronic Times:

Apple is producing final prototypes of OLED iPads with major domestic display partners. As this is the first time OLED will be used in a tablet PC, Apple is creating several prototypes and repeating the testing process several times. The iPads have a display panel three times larger than the iPhone.

Apple will also introduce the iPad OLED display dry etching process for the first time. Display dry etching is a process of removing unnecessary parts using chemical technology when making thin film transistor (TFT) circuit patterns. The display can be etched to make the display thinner and lighter…

Apple plans to focus on the lighter weight and the unrivaled image quality of the next iPad. It is reported that the OLED dry etching process allows the weight of the unit to be as light as possible… Samsung and LG Display are expected to supply the OLED panels.