Russia fines Apple 2 million roubles over alleged data storage violation

The Interfax news agency reported Tuesday that a Moscow court fined Apple 2 million roubles (US$33,900) on Tuesday for allegedly refusing to store the data of Russian citizens in Russia.

Reuters:

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

MacDailyNews Take: Well, that’s it. Close up shop and declare bankruptcy. There’s no way Apple can afford that fine. But, if Apple does attempt to pay it off, they should do it in kopeks.

MacDailyNews Note: Earlier this year, Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor opened administrative cases against Apple, Amazon-owned Twitch, Pinterest, Airbnb, UPS, and other foreign companies claiming the companies are violating personal data legislation.

In June, the Tagansky District Court and fined Twitch, Pinterest, and Airbnb 2 million roubles each. UPS was fined 1 million roubles.

