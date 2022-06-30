Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 14 demand in China may be stronger than even for popular iPhone 13

The demand for Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 family may be even stronger than it is for the very popular iPhone 13 lineup, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple’s iPhone 14 family will reportedly consist for four models:

• 6.1-inch iPhone 14

• 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max

• 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro

• 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In a tweet thread on Thursday, Kuo says his latest survey of Chinese distributors and retailers indicate that they have had to pay the highest prepaid deposit ever for the iPhone 14 to ensure a consistent supply. Apple has been steadily gaining ground in the Chinese smartphone market. A recent report indicated that half of all mobile devices sold during the country’s 6.18 festival were Apple iPhones. Other reports indicate that Apple’s devices are taking market share from both domestic and international suppliers. Additionally, a number of reports suggest that the iPhone 13 lineup is seeing stronger demand than past models — and that the demand is continuing into later in the year than prior lineups.

MacDailyNews Note: Kuo’s tweets:

(2/4)

My latest survey indicates that some Chinese distributors/retailers/scalpers have to pay the highest prepaid deposit ever for iPhone 14 to ensure a sufficient supply, implying the iPhone 14 demand in the Chinese market will likely be higher than expected. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 30, 2022

(4/4)

The iPhone 14 shipment forecast of component suppliers and EMS is about 100 million and 90 million units in 2H22, respectively. The solid demand for iPhone 14 in the Chinese market may reduce market concerns about the risk of the iPhone 14 order cut after the launch. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 30, 2022

