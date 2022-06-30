Apple is no longer importing gold and tungsten from Russia, the company confirmed to MarketWatch in a statement Thursday.
In a report this week, the Moral Rating Agency, which was set up to examine companies’ promises of exiting Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, claimed Apple has made “no mention of ceasing gold imports” from Russia.
On its website, the Agency pointed to an Apple filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which covered the period Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. The filing listed a number of smelters and refiners in Russia that Apple used to source gold, tungsten and tantalum.
“Apple is not importing these materials from Russia,” a spokesperson told MarketWatch this week. It is not clear when Apple ended the imports.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s stated goal is to build its products using only recycled and renewable materials. For example, iPhone 13 is the first Apple product to incorporate 100 percent certified recycled gold on the plating of the main logic board and the wire in the front and rear cameras. More info here.
Hi-Ho, Hi-Ho, it’s back to coal we go!
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/europe-may-shift-back-coal-russia-turns-down-gas-flows-2022-06-20/
They were warned by the previous administration (the most beneficial of the previous 40 years) to not commit to Russia for their necessities; to skip the fake climate “Green” foolishness; that China and India polluted far more than the other major powerhouse economies; and look who has been right—and who (including the WHO, which only recently finally admitted the extremely likely source of the China Virus was, indeed, the Wuhan/Fauci-funded research labs), has been completely wrong. Now, we weep.
“Moral Rating Agency”? This is just too stupid to even believe is real.
On par with the Misinformation Board, or any select group determining what’s safe, good, or proper?
Hope they are not buying from China.