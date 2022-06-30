Apple is no longer importing gold and tungsten from Russia, the company confirmed to MarketWatch in a statement Thursday.

James Rogers for MarketWatch:

In a report this week, the Moral Rating Agency, which was set up to examine companies’ promises of exiting Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, claimed Apple has made “no mention of ceasing gold imports” from Russia. On its website, the Agency pointed to an Apple filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which covered the period Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021. The filing listed a number of smelters and refiners in Russia that Apple used to source gold, tungsten and tantalum. “Apple is not importing these materials from Russia,” a spokesperson told MarketWatch this week. It is not clear when Apple ended the imports.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s stated goal is to build its products using only recycled and renewable materials. For example, iPhone 13 is the first Apple product to incorporate 100 percent certified recycled gold on the plating of the main logic board and the wire in the front and rear cameras. More info here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.