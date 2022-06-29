FCC Commissioner wants Apple and Google to remove TikTok from app stores

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr wrote to Apple and Google on Tuesday, asking the companies to remove TikTok from their app stores for “its pattern of surreptitious data practices.”

In August 2020, President Trump signed an executive order banning transactions with ByteDance, the parent company of popular app TikTok. The app “may also be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party,” Trump said in his executive order.

Ivan Mehta for TechCrunch:

“As you know TikTok is an app that is available to millions of Americans through your app stores, and it collects vast troves of sensitive data about those US users. TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance — an organization that is beholden to the Communist Party of China and required by the Chinese law to comply with PRC’s surveillance demands,” Carr said in a letter addressed to Sundar Pichai and Tim Cook. “It is clear that TikTok poses an unacceptable national security risk due to its extensive data harvesting being combined with Beijing’s apparently unchecked access to that sensitive data.”

MacDailyNews Note: Carr’s tweet:

TikTok is not just another video app.

That’s the sheep’s clothing. It harvests swaths of sensitive data that new reports show are being accessed in Beijing. I’ve called on @Apple & @Google to remove TikTok from their app stores for its pattern of surreptitious data practices. pic.twitter.com/Le01fBpNjn — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) June 28, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.