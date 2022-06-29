Apple granted U.S. patent for ‘Apple Car’ steering wheel system

Apple has been granted a U.S. patent (number 11,370,475) for steering wheel, described as a “steer-by-wire system with multiple steering actuators.”

Dennis Sellers for Apple World Today:

“Vehicle actuators” are controllable systems that cause or affect motion of a vehicle. In the patent filing, Apple says that steer-by-wire systems can eliminate or disconnect a physical connection between a steering wheel (also referred to as a hand wheel) and the road wheels (also referred to as steered wheels).

Per Apple’s patent, in vehicles that incorporate automated control modes, the steer-by-wire system can be operated in multiple control modes. One control mode is a manual steer-by-wire mode in which the human operator steers the vehicle using the steering wheel without a physical connection from the steering wheel to the road wheels.

Another control mode is an automated steer-by-wire mode in which the steering actuators are controlled by commands from an automated control system or a remote control system without a physical connection from the steering wheel to the road wheels.

Another control mode is a fully manual mode in which the human operator steers the vehicle using a physical connection that is established between the steering wheel and the roads wheels. During operation of such a vehicle, transitions between the one or more automated control modes and the manual control mode may occur.