Ming Chi-Kuo: Apple will use Qualcomm modems for 2023 iPhone

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that he sees Apple using the company’s 5G modems in 2023 iPhones. Qualcomm previously said that it was expecting to supply 20% of iPhone modems in 2023.

“My latest survey indicates that Apple’s own iPhone 5G modem chip development may have failed, so Qualcomm will remain exclusive supplier for 5G chips of 2H23 new iPhones, with a 100% supply share (vs. company’s previous estimate of 20%),” Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, wrote in a tweet. While the iPhone 13 and other recent Apple smartphones use Qualcomm’s X60 modem to connect to 4G and 5G networks, Apple has been making moves in the wireless connectivity market. In 2019, the company bought Intel’s modem business, leading to speculation that it was developing and planning to use in-house parts as soon as next year. Apple and Qualcomm have long been partners, but the relationship has also been contentious. The companies faced off in courts around the world over Qualcomm’s licensing fees and how it sold its chips. Apple sued Qualcomm for $1 billion in the U.S. before the companies signed a settlement in 2019 that included a six-year patent licensing agreement and an arrangement to use Qualcomm parts.

Apple intends to commercially launch (i) New Models of Apple Products during the time period between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021 (the “2020 Launch”), some of which use the SDX55 Qualcomm Chipset, (ii) New Models of Apple Products during the time period between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 (the “2021 Launch”), some of which use the SDX60 Qualcomm Chipset, and (iii) New Models of Apple Products during the time period between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2024 (the “2022/23 Launch”), some of which use the SDX65 or SDX70 Qualcomm Chipsets (each a “Launch” and collectively the “Launches”).

— Apple, Qualcomm joint motion to the U.S. ITC, 2019

