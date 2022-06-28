Apple seeds 4th developer betas of iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, tvOS 15.6, and watchOS 8.7

Apple on Tuesday released the fourth developer beta builds of iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, tvOS 15.6, and watchOS 8.7 to developers for testing.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

The latest builds can be downloaded by developers in the beta-testing scheme via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of the releases is expected to start arriving soon, and will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.

The fourth build number for iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 is 19G5056c, replacing the third, 19G5046d. The fourth tvOS 15.6 build has been updated to 19M5056c from 19M5046c. Lastly, the fourth watchOS 8.7 beta build is 19U5056c, taking over from 19U5046b.

Apple also released HomePod software version 15.6 beta 4 to members of the closed AppleSeed beta program.