Apple TV+ subscriber satisfaction surges sharply

According to Whip Media’s 2022 Streaming Satisfaction Report, Apple TV+ made the biggest gains in customer satisfaction in 2022. The survey measured customer satisfaction with Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, Amazon’s Prime Video and Discovery+. For the survey, Whip Media, an entertainment data and analytics provider, polled 2,460 U.S. users of its TV Time app.

Todd Spangler for Variety:

Netflix’s move to hike prices earlier this year — with the Standard two-stream plan rising 11% to $15.49/month in the U.S. — was the main reason customers said they canceled their subscription: 69% of former Netflix customers said the price increases led them to drop the service, per the Whip Media survey. HBO Max, now part of Warner Bros. Discovery, leads the field in terms of overall customer satisfaction, with 94% of respondents saying they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with the service. Netflix, which ranked second overall in 2021, drops to fourth place this year (with 80%) behind Disney+ (88%) and Hulu (87%). Apple TV+ made the biggest gains in customer satisfaction in 2022, climbing 14 percentage points to 76%, jumping ahead of services like Prime Video, Peacock and Discovery+, per the study.

MacDailyNews Take: Clearly, Apple push for quality of simply amassing quantity, is paying dividends for Apple TV+.

