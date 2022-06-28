Apple exec on Android phones: ‘They ripped off our technology; took the innovations that we had created and created a poor copy of it’

On June 29, 2007, the first iPhone went on sale. Over the next 15 years, the iPhone grew… Through interviews with current and former Apple executives, WSJ’s Joanna Stern traces how Apple’s invention matured and changed all of us — perhaps the youngest generation most of all.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

One segment of the interview reflects on Android smartphones gaining larger displays years before the iPhone did. When asked about how much of a factor Samsung and other Android smartphone makers had on Apple at the time, [Greg “Joz” Joswiak is Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing] admitted they were “annoying” and accused them of poorly copying Apple’s technology. “They were annoying,” said Joswiak. “And they were annoying because, as you know, they ripped off our technology. They took the innovations that we had created and created a poor copy of it, and just put a bigger screen around it. So, yeah, we were none too pleased.”

MacDailyNews Take: If it’s not an iPhone, it’s not an iPhone.

Android… is a stolen product. – Steve Jobs

See the 21:30 documentary here.





