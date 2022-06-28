Apple Watch saves kayaker swept 4km out to sea

A kayaker off the shore of Sydney, Australia dangerously swept 4 kilometers out to sea by strong currents was rescued by helicopter after making a distress call on his Apple Watch.

Brett Lackey for Daily Mail Australia:

The man ventured out with another male kayaker from Balmoral on Sydney’s north shore early on Saturday morning but the pair got separated. Large swell and strong winds swept one of them out to sea and, unable to paddle his way back towards shore, he used his smartwatch to call for emergency assistance soon after 9am.

‘He was falling out of his kayak and had taken on quite a bit of water,’ helicopter rescuer Nick Pavlakis told 9 News. ‘He was lucky he had connection on his device to make that desperate call for help.’

