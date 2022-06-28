Apple assembler Foxconn goes on hiring spree at world’s largest iPhone factory in China

The world’s largest iPhone factory, operated by Foxconn in Zhengzhou, China has started a new recruitment campaign that offers generous cash rewards to workers, ahead of Apple’s iPhone 14 family expected in the second half of this year.

Jiaxing Li for the South China Morning Post:

Foxconn, the world’s biggest electronics contract manufacturer, has started hiring new trainees and assembly line workers, raising the bonus each person gets to 9,000 yuan (US$1,345) when they stay on the job for more than four months upon enrolment, according to the latest recruitment notice published on Monday by the firm’s integrated Digital Product Business Group, the division responsible for iPhone production.

The Taiwanese company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has also accelerated signing up returning Zhengzhou employees, offering them the same salary for positions they held before leaving the firm as well as a 9,500 yuan bonus after four months on the job, according to the Foxconn post.

Ramping up recruitment in Zhengzhou reflects Apple and prime supplier Foxconn’s efforts to quickly move past the challenges brought by China’s strict zero-Covid-19 policy, which resulted in major disruptions at their mainland supply chain, including closed factories and rising logistics costs.