Russia threatens Apple with fine over alleged data storage violations

Russia’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor has opened administrative cases against Apple, Amazon-owned Twitch, Pinterest, Airbnb, UPS, and other foreign companies claiming the companies are violating personal data legislation.
The Moscow court’s press service said Twitch had been found guilty by the Tagansky District Court and fined 2 million roubles ($37,700). Pinterest and Airbnb were also fined 2 million roubles, news agencies reported, and UPS 1 million roubles.
For first-time offences, companies can be fined 1-6 million roubles, said Roskomnadzor.
Russia fined Alphabet Inc’s Google 15 million roubles this month for what it said was repeated failure to comply with Russian legislation on data storage, after handing it a 3-million-rouble penalty last year.
