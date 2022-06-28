Apple’s next-gen iPad mini unlikely to sport 120Hz ProMotion display

Responding to a question about a rumor that Apple’s next-gen iPad mini would feature a 120Hz ProMotion display, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young said on Twitter he would be “surprised” if it was accurate.

The 6th generation iPad mini offers an 8.3-inch (diagonal) LED backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS technology (Liquid Retina display), with 2266‑by‑1488 resolution at 326 ppi; SDR brightness: 500 nits max (typical).

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

The LCD panel that Apple uses for the ‌iPad mini‌ isn’t compatible with ProMotion. Apple currently uses a-Si LCD backplane technology for ‌iPad mini‌ 6 screens. A-si, or amorphous silicon, is the go-to display tech in the display market for its low cost and relatively simple production process. By contrast, Apple’s iPad Pro models use Oxide LCD panels, notes Young. Oxide LCD technologies, one of the most popular being “IGZO,” are preferred in the premium smartphone industry for their ability to provide higher contrasts, refresh rates, and resolutions.

I would be surprised since it is currently an a-Si LCD which isn't compatible with ProMotion. Only their Pro models support ProMotion as they use an Oxide LCD. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 28, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: If you’re waiting for iPad mini to sport a 120Hz ProMotion display, you may be in for a long wait.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.