Apple hires chief design officer from Molekule air purifier company

Apple has hired a new member within its design team: Peter Riering-Czekalla, who previously worked at air purifier maker Molekule.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Riering-Czekalla had the job of chief design officer at Molekule, mimicking Jony Ive, who had the same title at Apple.
Before that, he was a design lead at IDEO, where Apple has gone for talent in the past.
Given that his last job was making $1,000 aluminum air purifiers as alluring as possible, he could be a perfect fit for Apple.
MacDailyNews Take: Check out Molekule’s stuff here. It’s all very Apple-esque.
2 Comments
Reportedly, Johnny was looking at air purifiers when designing the cylindrical Mac Pro. Glad he dispatched the handle.
Looking forward to when they hire a “marijuana dispensary designer” for the next update to their Apple Stores . . . When employees greet you, instead of saying hello, they will say, “High?” and giggle to themselves.