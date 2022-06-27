Apple hires chief design officer from Molekule air purifier company

Apple has hired a new member within its design team: Peter Riering-Czekalla, who previously worked at air purifier maker Molekule.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Riering-Czekalla had the job of chief design officer at Molekule, mimicking Jony Ive, who had the same title at Apple.

Before that, he was a design lead at IDEO, where Apple has gone for talent in the past.

Given that his last job was making $1,000 aluminum air purifiers as alluring as possible, he could be a perfect fit for Apple.