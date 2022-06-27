Maya Rudolph’s Animal Pictures inks multi-year first-look Apple TV+ deal

Apple TV+ has signed a first-look deal with Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne’s Animal Pictures. Under the multi-year deal, Apple will get the opening shot at series and digital feature projects developed at the company.

Rick Porter for The Hollywood Reporter:

The deal comes just a few days after Apple TV+ debuted Loot, a comedy series starring Rudolph and produced by Animal Pictures. Animal Pictures also produces season two of Netflix’s Russian Doll, starring Lyonne, Peacock’s forthcoming Poker Face from Rian Johnson and the animated series The Hospital, which has a two-season order at Amazon’s Prime Video. The company’s first feature film, Crush, premiered on Hulu in April, and its documentary Sirens will be released theatrically later this year after debuting at Sundance.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, and Animal Pictures.

