Man reunited with his Apple iPhone lost in river for 10 months; still works

A man who lost his Apple iPhone in the River Wye some 10 months ago says he “can’t believe” it has been returned to him – and in working order, no less!
Owain Davies dropped his iPhone while canoeing on a stag do in Cinderford, Gloucestershire, in August 2021.
Miguel Pacheco found it earlier this month while canoeing with his family, dried it out at home and posted photos online to try to track down the owner.
“I didn’t think it was any good. It was full of water,” he said… He dried it out with an airline and compressor, before placing it in the airing cupboard overnight. “In the morning when I put it on charge, I just couldn’t believe it,” he said.
The screensaver showed a photo of a man and woman with the date 13 August; the day it had fallen into the water.
