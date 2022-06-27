Why Apple’s next-gen ‘big’ HomePod will sell better this time

Apple discontinued the original HomePod model well over a year ago and it took a significant amount time to sell through existing stock. So why would Apple relaunch the “big” HomePod, and why could it succeed this time around?

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

First, a lot of people now have the HomePod mini. They like the design, they are happy with the sound, but by now many will have discovered the limitations of the device in terms of both audio quality and volume. They may now be ready for something bigger and better for the lounge, while the minis continue to serve other rooms.

A significant part of the appeal of the HomePod mini is that it looks super-cute! The color choice means it can fit in with pretty much any home or room color scheme. So it seems exceedingly likely that Apple will offer the same color choice in the relaunched big brother.

Consumers were unwilling to pay $349, and a subsequent price-drop showed that reducing it to $299 still wasn’t enough. The fact that Apple is planning to relaunch it must mean that the company can now beat this price, without sacrificing much or anything in the way of sound quality.