Why Apple’s next-gen ‘big’ HomePod will sell better this time

Apple discontinued the original HomePod model well over a year ago and it took a significant amount time to sell through existing stock. So why would Apple relaunch the “big” HomePod, and why could it succeed this time around?
First, a lot of people now have the HomePod mini. They like the design, they are happy with the sound, but by now many will have discovered the limitations of the device in terms of both audio quality and volume. They may now be ready for something bigger and better for the lounge, while the minis continue to serve other rooms.
A significant part of the appeal of the HomePod mini is that it looks super-cute! The color choice means it can fit in with pretty much any home or room color scheme. So it seems exceedingly likely that Apple will offer the same color choice in the relaunched big brother.
Consumers were unwilling to pay $349, and a subsequent price-drop showed that reducing it to $299 still wasn’t enough. The fact that Apple is planning to relaunch it must mean that the company can now beat this price, without sacrificing much or anything in the way of sound quality.
MacDailyNews Take: $199 is the sweet spot, but we have our doubts that Apple can hit it; expect the “HomePod 2” to cost $249. Hopefully, Apple can surprise us and really disrupt the smart speak market with a sub-$200 HomePod or a “Buy a HomePod, get Apple Music Free for a Year” deal.
Best Buy was selling HomePods for $199 for awhile…
I own 3 original HomePods and two minis and love them and use them everyday. They are both awesome but the original HomePod sounds amazing.
That an update is coming is great news. I own ten HomePods split between two homes, five originals, and five minis. Love them, and use Siri all the time for home control and information. I will be buying two of new larger ones as soon as they are available.
I wish Apple would sell a soundbar for home theater use. I currently use Sonos Arc with two subwoofers and rear satellite surrounds and very happy with it though it cost all together around $2500. Very good sound though and low profile. Would like something half the price for our bedroom that’s decent.
Rampant Bidenflation means Apple will struggle to hit $199, but with a quarter of a trillion+ in the bank, Apple might surprise price-wise.
It’s unlikely though, Apple is not a charity.
The HomePod mini is horrible and I’m using them stereo paired. The HomePod which I have four of each stereo paired are incredible. I regret my mini purchases every day.
Maybe make it a worldwide launch next time?
Homepod was available only in a few selected countries