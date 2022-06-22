Volkswagen CEO ‘not sure if Apple will actually bring cars to the market’

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said on Wednesday he’s not sure if Apple would ever produce actual vehicles but that the tech giant certainly wanted to provide CarPlay software for automakers.

:

“I’m not sure if Apple will actually bring cars to the market in the end. It would be a big effort,” Diess said at the start of the hub.berlin technology conference in Berlin, adding he was certain Apple wants to enter the car cockpit market with software.

MacDailyNews Take: You know, because Apple is, if anything, known for producing software for other companies’ hardware.

CarPlay does not equal Project Titan.

Diess is indulging in wishful thinking.

Apple is working on actual vehicles, not just some “vehicleOS” they’d license out to others (which was always a stupid proposition, as anyone who’s studied how Apple works for more than 3 minutes knows implicitly). — MacDailyNews, August 28, 2018

• I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004

• In order to build the best products, you have to own the primary technologies. Steve felt that if Apple could do that — make great products and great tools for people — they in turn would do great things. He felt strongly that this would be his contribution to the world at large. We still very much believe that. That’s still the core of this company. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, March 18, 2015

