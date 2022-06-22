Apple TV+ makes major gain in U.K. streaming market

Apple TV+ made major gains during the first quarter in the U.K. subscription video on demand (SVOD) market, a survey from BARB, the country’s television audience measurement currency, has found.

Apple TV+

Naman Ramachandran for Variety:

BARB’s establishment survey for the first quarter of the year reports that the number of U.K. households with access to a streaming service reached 19.57 million U.K. homes (68.5% of households), in the first quarter of the year, an increase of almost 500,000 homes since the fourth quarter of 2021. Of these, 1.57 million homes had access to Apple TV+, up 27% from 1.24 million the previous quarter and 6.53 million homes had access to Disney+, a quarterly increase of 19% from 5.49 million in Q4 2021.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Sky’s Now TV saw smaller quarterly gains with 17.29 million homes having access to Netflix in Q1 2022, up 3% from 16.79 million the previous quarter; 13.35 million homes having access to Amazon Prime Video, a growth of 6% from 12.57 million in Q4 2021; and 2.13 million homes with Now TV, an increase of 4% from 2.06 million the previous quarter.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV+’s strategy of focusing on quality while consistently building quantity is paying off.

“As the quantity of award-winning features and series piles up, so too will Apple TV+ subscribers.” – MacDailyNews, March 25, 2022

