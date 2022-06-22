iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, and iPhone 14 Pro models said to get bigger batteries

A post on the Chinese social media Baidu replayed via twitter by ShrimpApplePro, expects the battery size for each of the new iPhone 14 models, except for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, to increase.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

Although you should take this post with a grant of salt, it’s interesting to see that Apple could be increasing the size of the battery for two iPhone 14 models, and slightly decreasing the size of one of the versions compared to the current generation.

According to the Baidu post, the regular iPhone 14 could feature a 3,279 mAh battery compared to the iPhone 13, 3,227 mAh. The 14 Pro could use a 3,200 mAh battery, compared to the iPhone 13 Pro, 3,095 mAh. On the other hand, the 14 Pro Max would have a slightly smaller battery, with 4,323 mAh compared to the 13 Pro Max with 4,352 mAh.

The only model that can’t be compared is the rumored iPhone 14 Plus/Max, which is expected to have the bigger battery in this generation, 4,325 mAh.