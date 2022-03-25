Apple TV+’s ‘CODA’ emerges as surprise front-runner to win Best Picture Oscar

Apple TV+’s “CODA,” a heartwarming tale of overcoming adversity, has emerged as a surprise front-runner to win best picture at the Oscars on Sunday.

In the film, seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Thomas Buckley for Bloomberg News:

A little over a year ago, the film… won top honors at the Sundance Film Festival and was sold to Apple for a record $25 million. Still, “CODA” was seen as a longshot, even after scoring one of the 10 best-picture nominations last month. Now all that’s changed. The Producers Guild of America gave “CODA” its top award last week, and the director of its chief competition, “The Power of the Dog,” is getting heat for some controversial remarks. “CODA” is now tied as favorite to win best picture at the Academy Awards on March 27, according to the website GoldDerby.com, which tracks Oscar predictions. If “CODA” wins best picture, it will mark a number of firsts: the first film from a streaming service to win Hollywood’s top prize, the first recipient of Sundance’s grand jury award to achieve that honor, and the first best-picture winner to feature a mostly deaf cast.

MacDailyNews Take: If CODA wins Best Picture, it will be a huge boon for Apple TV+ and vindication of Apple’s quality over quantity launch strategy. As the quantity of award-winning features and series piles up, so too will Apple TV+ subscribers.

