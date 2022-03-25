Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s 15-inch MacBook may not be called ‘MacBook Air’

Along with other analysts, Ming-Chi Kuo predicts Apple will unveil a new 15-inch MacBook, but says that the model may not be part of the MacBook Air family.

Amber Neely for AppleInsider:

While he believes that Apple will begin mass production of the new 15-inch MacBook in the fourth quarter of 2023, he isn’t sure if it will carry the MacBook Air name.

Kuo did note that the rumored 15-inch laptop would still use the same 30W power adapter as the MacBook Air. This suggests that the model may still slot into Apple’s more budget-friendly lineup.

Earlier in March, Kuo predicted that Apple would refresh its entry-level MacBook line in the second or third quarter of 2022. He believes that the upcoming model will not have a mini LED display. He also believes that it will continue to feature Apple’s M1 chip rather than an “M2” chipset that others have predicted.

MacDailyNews Take: It’d be somewhat surprising for Apple to revive the MacBook as a 15-inch model, but that size display would slot in between the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro units and, making perfect sense, leave the “Air,” with its 13.3-inch display, as the smallest and lightest MacBook.

We also predict a 15-inch MacBook, priced right, would be hugely popular and likely quickly become the best-selling Mac.

  2. Just call it “MacBook,” like entry-level iPad is called “iPad.” There was a short-lived 12-inch ultra-light (Intel) model called “MacBook,” but it didn’t make sense because the MacBook AIR was larger and heavier. I’d make MacBook 14-inch (or even 15-inch) and make new MacBook Air magically thin and light at current 13-inch (or even 12-inch).

