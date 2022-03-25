Apple’s next-gen MacBook Air to feature new 13.6-inch display

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current ‌MacBook Air‌, but still 0.6-inches smaller than the current 14.2-inch MacBook Pro.

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The new display size will presumably be accommodated by a complete redesign that moves away from the current tapered profile in favor of a thinner, MacBook Pro-like chassis.

Earlier this week, Young reported that Apple was working on a larger, 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ model set to launch in 2023. This is not the first time that we have heard about a 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said last year that Apple was working on a larger, 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌. Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that this device may be called the “MacBook” rather than ‌MacBook Air‌.

Today, Young said that the 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ or “MacBook” will feature an exact display size of 15.2-inches… Young told MacRumors that neither of the new ‌MacBook Air‌ models will feature a mini-LED display or ProMotion technology.