Apple’s next-gen MacBook Air to feature new 13.6-inch display

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current MacBook Air, but still 0.6-inches smaller than the current 14.2-inch MacBook Pro.
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
The new display size will presumably be accommodated by a complete redesign that moves away from the current tapered profile in favor of a thinner, MacBook Pro-like chassis.
Earlier this week, Young reported that Apple was working on a larger, 15-inch MacBook Air model set to launch in 2023. This is not the first time that we have heard about a 15-inch MacBook Air, as Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said last year that Apple was working on a larger, 15-inch MacBook Air. Respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that this device may be called the “MacBook” rather than MacBook Air.
Today, Young said that the 15-inch MacBook Air or “MacBook” will feature an exact display size of 15.2-inches… Young told MacRumors that neither of the new MacBook Air models will feature a mini-LED display or ProMotion technology.
MacDailyNews Take: Young may not have the name right, but he’s likely accurate on the display type and sizes, given his strong track record.
I love my first gen M1 MacBook Air like no other Mac laptop EVER. Cool running, battery sipping, blazingly fast, and I’m a huge fan of no fan, no fan, no fan, no fan.
Did I mention it has no fan?…
The ONLY thing I found myself missing was the lost BRIGHTNESS of the huffing, puffing, steaming top-end 13″ MBP I’d purchased brand new just 6 mos. prior (and then sold to more than finance the superior MBAir).
I realize brightness likes battery, but I’d be willing to make that trade for a new MBAir that was as bright as the brightest MBP. Even if they could bump from 400 Nits to the last 2020 Intel 13” MBP that had 500, that would help. I realize the M-series MBPs are even brighter with new retina and mini-LED improvements.
As the eyes get older, brightness really helps them constrict and focus on fonts on screen. Noticed this dramatically when I replaced my old Apple LED Cinema Display with the “old” (Apple vended) LG UltraFine 5K Display this January. Side by side, the difference in Nits was stunningly obvious. Really love the new LG and imagine for those that can afford it, the brand new Apple Cinema Display will be delicious.
Okay, one smaller request. Charging/data ports on both sides of the MBAir, even if still limited to a max of 2.
Oh, and purple would be nice. Not a dealbreaker, but if Apple can go to such great pains to produced an ugly green lime iPhone (?…), I think a beautiful purple MBAir is not too much to ask.