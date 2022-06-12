Next-gen CarPlay is an early preview of ‘Apple Car’

The next-generation CarPlay interface previewed on June 6th at WWDC 2022 is a precursor to an eventual “Apple Car,” Mark Gurman writes for Bloomberg News.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
When Apple Inc. unveiled a new version of CarPlay at the Worldwide Developers Conference last week, it was more than a software update—it previewed one of the most exciting products in the company’s pipeline: an electric car.
The move fit a pattern for Apple. Before the company enters a major new product category, it usually releases something that serves as the foundation.
• In January 2001, Apple launched iTunes. Ten months later, the iPod arrived.
• In 2014, Apple released HealthKit and the Health app, which heralded the Apple Watch’s debut in 2015.
• Also in 2014, Apple introduced HomeKit. That predated the HomePod smart speaker, as well as smart-home hub technology being integrated into the iPad and Apple TV…
I don’t believe we’ll see the new CarPlay system on public roads until 2024, but Apple had to announce it, in part, to help pressure automakers to adopt the software. It’s a source of tension: Some car companies don’t want Apple to take over their interface, and the software could ultimately be used in a future vehicle that they have to compete with.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Also, remember the “iTunes phone,” i.e. Motorola ROKR. Apple used that, and Motorola, to learn about the cellphone industry (and dealing with carriers, with Cingular Wireless (AT&T) as its initial carrier). The rest is history. Everyone with a smartphone today is using an Apple iPhone or an iPhone imitation.
The article’s analogy of the 2005 Motorola Rokr (“iTunes phone”) (2 years before the iPhone) is interesting, because many of the companies that Apple was competing with at the time in the cell phone industry, ceased to exist 5 years later . . . similarly, if you look at the dozens of brands that make ICE cars today, you can imagine that many of them will cease to exist in 10 years, as the winners will be EV cars (and TAAS– Transportation as a Service, will likely replace today’s norm of individual car ownership).
That would be an easier “car play” for Apple, to become the de facto common smart interface for every new car. But then, Google will create a copy and future MDN will say something like “everyone driving a car today is using Apple CarPlay or a CarPlay imitation” 😉 Making the whole car (that’s autonomous) isn’t happening any time soon, so refining the human-car interface is smart.