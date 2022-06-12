Next-gen CarPlay is an early preview of ‘Apple Car’

The next-generation CarPlay interface previewed on June 6th at WWDC 2022 is a precursor to an eventual “Apple Car,” Mark Gurman writes for Bloomberg News.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

When Apple Inc. unveiled a new version of CarPlay at the Worldwide Developers Conference last week, it was more than a software update—it previewed one of the most exciting products in the company’s pipeline: an electric car.

The move fit a pattern for Apple. Before the company enters a major new product category, it usually releases something that serves as the foundation.

• In January 2001, Apple launched iTunes. Ten months later, the iPod arrived.

• In 2014, Apple released HealthKit and the Health app, which heralded the Apple Watch’s debut in 2015.

• Also in 2014, Apple introduced HomeKit. That predated the HomePod smart speaker, as well as smart-home hub technology being integrated into the iPad and Apple TV…

I don’t believe we’ll see the new CarPlay system on public roads until 2024, but Apple had to announce it, in part, to help pressure automakers to adopt the software. It’s a source of tension: Some car companies don’t want Apple to take over their interface, and the software could ultimately be used in a future vehicle that they have to compete with.