Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, other tech stocks tumble into the red

Big tech names such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, and Nvidia were deep in the red ahead of Monday’s market open.

Lina Saigol for Barron’s:

Shares of Tesla fell 2.7% in premarket trading, while Apple was nearing a 3% loss, and Nvidia was off 4.5%.

Other tech giants also dropped on Monday with Microsoft falling 2.7%, while Amazon dropped 3.7% and Google parent Alphabet by 3.4%.

The S&P 500 is poised to enter a bear market on Monday amid fears of a looming recession and more aggressive Federal Reserve action, triggered by a report on rising inflation.

Ahead of Monday’s open, S&P 500 futures dropped 2.4% to 3,804 according to SPX to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 has to dip below 3,827 points to enter a bear market —defined as a 20% fall from recent highs.