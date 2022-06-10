iPhone to get these five useful new features with iOS 16

While the headline feature of iOS 16 is the customizable Lock Screen, the new OS will include several other useful features on the iPhone.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

iOS 16 includes a new Live Activities feature that provides live notifications on the iPhone’s Lock screen. Live Activities will be useful for staying on top of live events or other tasks, such as keeping up with the score of a sports game, tracking the progress of an Uber ride, monitoring the status of a Starbucks order, viewing a timer, and more. iOS 16 introduces the ability to edit or unsend recently sent iMessages… Apple allows users to edit or unsend an iMessage for up to 15 minutes after sending it. iOS 16 adds support for the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. Apple Pay on iOS 16 is gaining built-in order tracking information in the Wallet app for online orders completed via Apple Pay. The tracker provides an order’s estimated delivery date and indicates when a package is out for delivery. Starting with iOS 16, the Fitness app is now available on the iPhone for all users, even if they don’t own an Apple Watch.

MacDailyNews Take: Having the Fitness app on iPhone strikes us as the least useful, since you’d have to carry your iPhone with you all day. It’s perfect for Apple Watch, not so much for iPhone.

Live Activities will prove to be super useful and, at times, the ability to edit or unsend recently sent iMessages could be a lifesaver!

