TheStreet reviews Apple’s AirPods Max: ‘The perfect headphones for traveling’

With strong noise cancellation and an equally impressive transparency mode, AirPods Max offer the complete package in a comfortable build, TheStreet’s Jacob Krol writes calling them “the perfect headphones for traveling.”

Jacob Krol for TheStreet:

I’m about 36,000 feet in the air on a plane, and I have a window seat. There’s an engine outside my window that I’ll be hearing for about five hours, and I’m sitting pretty peacefully… I’ve already spent a ton of time with these on the ground, and while they’re pricey, they’re some of the best headphones available. But after two flights with the AirPods Max, they’re a traveler’s dream if you have an iPhone.

Part of the reason for the $549.99 MSRP are the materials Apple opted for. AirPods Max has a mostly aluminum and stainless steel build, and in the parts that touch or face your head, there is plenty of cushioning… And even on a pressurized plane, the AirPods Max are ridiculously cozy around the ear. I didn’t feel much pressure around my ears on my skull, even after multiple hours. With other headphones, I generally need to remove them to give my ears some breathing space and to reduce pressure around my head.

AirPods Max are expensive, but for that price, you’re getting an experience that’s deeply integrated with the Apple ecosystem, can silence out even a noisy airplane, and are comfortable enough not to cause discomfort while you’re at 36,000 feet… The good news is that they’re almost always discounted. Yes, you can buy them for $549, but Amazon has them for $479, and we’ve recently seen them drop to as low as $450.