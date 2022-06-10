Jason Bateman exits as director Apple-acquired ‘Artemis’ film, starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, due to creative differences

Jason Bateman has exited from the director’s chair on “Artemis,” starring Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans rights to which Apple in March acquired for $100 million-plus.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

We’re hearing from sources that Bateman and These Pictures amicably and mutually have chosen to part ways on the pic due to creative differences. I’m told that both sides respect the other’s work and will continue to hunt for the right project to collaborate on down the road.

Plot details for Artemis are being kept tightly under wraps, but the project is set against the space race. The screenplay hails from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo.

Bateman just wrapped the fourth and final season of his Netflix series Ozark.