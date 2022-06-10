Apple TV+ and Nike team in multiyear sports film development deal

Apple Original Films has inked a first-look feature deal with Nike’s Waffle Iron Entertainment and Makeready, to develop and produce a series of sports films for Apple TV+.

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

The companies will team up to deliver a slate of films to inspire the next generation of athletes and celebrate the power of sport. It comes at a moment when streamers are leaning heavily into live sports rights and narrative and docu content focusing on athletics.

In the linkup between two giant brands, Apple will finance and distribute the projects, and Nike’s dedicated production label Waffle Iron’s Justin Biskin will produce along with Makeready’s Brad Weston and Collin Creighton. Weston has shepherded sports films that include the Oscar-nominated The Fighter when he headed production at Paramount Pictures.

Under Zack Van Amburg & Jamie Erlicht… Apple is squarely in the sports game for its Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso. Apple is currently developing the untitled Formula One racing film that Brad Pitt will star in, directed by Top Gun: Maverick helmer Joseph Kosinski.