Apple TV+: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans to star in Jason Bateman-directed film ‘Project Artemis’

Hot on the heels of becoming the first streaming service to win best picture at the Oscars, Apple TV+ has landed the hot package Project Artemis, which will star Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, and be directed by Jason Bateman in a $100+ million deal.

Andreas Wiseman and Justin Kroll for Deadline:

This marks another massive purchase for the studio following a year that saw them pay more than $200M for both the Matthew Vaughn package Argyle and the untitled F1 racing pic starring Brad Pitt. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps but we hear the project is set against the space race. Screenplay comes from Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-director Dan Gilroy and actress René Russo… Evans and Johansson have been looking for projects to team up on following the end of their Avengers days and came close on Ghosted, another hot package that Apple scooped up. Johansson fell off after scheduling conflicts with Ana de Armas stepping in. That film is currently filming but everything works out in the end as the two A-listers and old friends get a second chance at teaming up again.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote as presciently as ever back in January 2018:

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.