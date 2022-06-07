EU to mandate USB-C port for phones ‘by autumn 2024’

European Union lawmakers have reached an agreement on legislation that will force all phones sold in the EU to be equipped with the USB-C port for wired charging by fall 2024.
Jon Porter and James Vincent for The Verge:
The rule will also apply to other electronic devices including tablets, digital cameras, headphones, handheld video game consoles, and e-readers. Laptops will have to comply with the rule at a later date.
The legislation has been under development for more than a decade, but an agreement on its scope was reached this morning following negotiations between different EU bodies.
“Today we have made the common charger a reality in Europe!” said the European Parliament’s rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba in a press statement.
The legislation still needs to be approved by the EU Parliament and Council later this year, but this appears to be a formality. In a press release, the European Parliament stated clearly that the law will be in place “by autumn 2024.”
When asked during a press conference if the EU was specifically targeting Apple, Thierry Breton, commissioner for the EU’s internal market, said this was not the case. “The rule applies to all and sundry. It’s not adopted against anybody,” said Breton. “We’re working for the consumers, not the companies, and we have to give these companies rules; rules that are clear in order to enter the internal market.”
Rapporteur Saliba added: “In two years’ time, if Apple wants to sell their products within our internal market they have to abide by our rules, and their device will have to be USB-C.”
However, the EU’s press release says the new legislation applies to devices “that are rechargeable via a wired cable.” This means that Apple may be able to avoid adding USB-C to its devices by creating a phone that only charges wirelessly…
MacDailyNews Take: Again, any government — or, in this case, an extra-national quasi-government-ish body — that mandates technology will stifle innovation. It is a mistake. Luckily, in this case, it won’t matter much. Apple’s iPhones are moving to port-less and, if there is some overlap with USB-C iPhones for a few years, the e-waste created will be minimized.
This isn’t a matter of Lightning vs. USB-C. The problem is the mandating of a certain standard and the innovation it squelches. Idiot bureaucrats never seem to consider unintended consequences, regardless of how obvious they are. This is, as usual, a “sounds great, oh, wait” mistake. (They never seem to be able to even imagine much less consider and weight the “oh, wait” part.)
If you believe the EU will move quickly all of a sudden (it took them over a decade to (almost, not even quite done yet) codify this mistake), as quickly as a tech company like Apple to keep on top of innovation, you’re either a rube or under the age of eight.
USB-C is the wired port now, at least in the EU (and therefore everywhere; nobody is going to make specific devices for the EU which comprises a whopping 5.8% of the world population), pretty much forever.
Big government, quasi or not, is slow and wedded to its own red tape. If something markedly better were to come along, the EU will not magically change their mandate. In fact, what’s the incentive to create a better port than USB-C now? Not only do you have to coax adoption from tech companies as usual, but you’re now also tasked with nightmare and expense of lobbying and convincing a raft of EU bureaucrats to expeditiously agree to change their USB-C mandate.
Forget innovation in wired connectivity. It’s now dead.
Don’t believe? Watch and see. “iCal” us.
This is just needless, slow-as-molasses, bureaucratic meddling in the market; a stick in the spokes that, in the end, will be like mandating a buggy whip with every cart sold, twenty years after the advent of the automobile.
If the EU had passed such a law when this innovation-stifling foolishness was initially proposed, we’d all still be stuck with MicroUSB today!
Regardless,soon Apple’s iPhones won’t have any ports at all. As it stands even today, the Lightning port on our iPhones is a largely superfluous liquid and dust ingress point. If anything, this misguided, shortsighted EU move only hastens Apple’s move to port-free iPhones featuring even better water and dust resistance. – MacDailyNews, June 3, 2022
Years ago, in January 2018, Apple provided feedback on this issue to the European Commission:
Apple stands for innovation. Regulations that would drive conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones freeze innovation rather than encourage it. Such proposals are bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers.
More than 1 billion Apple devices have shipped using a Lightning connector in addition to an entire ecosystem of accessory and device manufacturers who use Lightning to serve our collective customers. We want to ensure that any new legislation will not result in the shipment of any unnecessary cables or external adaptors with every device, or render obsolete the devices and accessories used by many millions of Europeans and hundreds of millions of Apple customers worldwide. This would result in an unprecedented volume of electronic waste and greatly inconvenience users. To be forced to disrupt this huge market of customers will have consequences far beyond the stated aims of the Commission.
Big government stifling innovation in favor of mandates. As it ever was.
“Let’s be aware of the impact we have, in all ways, and not just those ways we wish.”
― Donald T Iannone
“The most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”
― Ronald Reagan
“I hope we once again have reminded people that man is not free unless government is limited. There’s a clear cause and effect here that is as neat and predictable as a law of physics: As government expands, liberty contracts.”
― Ronald Reagan
“Government is not a solution to our problem government is the problem.”
― Ronald Reagan
“Government’s view of the economy could be summed up in a few short phrases: If it moves, tax it. If it keeps moving, regulate it. And if it stops moving, subsidize it.”
― Ronald Reagan
“No government ever voluntarily reduces itself in size. Government programs, once launched, never disappear. Actually, a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!”
― Ronald Reagan
“Remember that every government service, every offer of government – financed security, is paid for in the loss of personal freedom… In the days to come, whenever a voice is raised telling you to let the government do it, analyze very carefully to see whether the suggested service is worth the personal freedom which you must forgo in return for such service.”
― Ronald Reagan
“If more government is the answer, then it was a really stupid question.”
― Ronald Reagan
“The best minds are not in government. If any were, business would steal them away.”
― Ronald Reagan
“Nothing lasts longer than a temporary government program.”
― Ronald Reagan
“Governments tend not to solve problems, only to rearrange them.”
― Ronald Reagan
“There are no constraints on the human mind, no walls around the human spirit, no barriers to our progress except those we ourselves erect.”
― Ronald Reagan
So it’s effective more than two years from now… It doesn’t even mean there is a “common charger” because a little iPhone wall cube won’t charge a big iPad, even if the cable connects. They failed to regulate power level of chargers. People will be confused when a random charger does not work for a random device. Cheap low-quality chargers may damage expensive devices. People will assume it works if it connects, because the bureaucrats said so. They will complain when it doesn’t. Bureaucrats justifying their jobs, making things worse.
Funny to read the anti-government rhetoric here. I do believe government should be as small as possible but in the US it is really to small. I have visited the US many many times and simply love being there. But my goodness, look at the roads and poverty in some places. That just should be possible in a country as wealthy as the US. I’m not a Canadian but if you want to see what a great America should look like, just take a look across the northern border.
And by the way, I support the EU decision. I’m an Apple fanboy and therefore very confident that Apple will be ready for this, one way or another.
In 2021, the U.S. government spent $6.82 trillion. In Fiscal Year 2021, federal spending was equal to 30% of the total gross domestic product (GDP), or economic activity, of the United States that year ($22.39 trillion).
The fact that some roads are falling apart speaks to the inefficiencies, waste, and corruption inherent in bloated government, not a spending issue.
“You can’t be for big government, big taxes, and big bureaucracy and still be for the little guy.”
— Ronald Reagan
“Across the border,” do you mean Canada, where the debt to GDP ratio is 3x what’s in the US? That’s govt for the people for ya. Spending on programs with a certain abandon and the leader will pull/freeze your funds if you don’t act accordingly. Pretty roads though.
Freedom is the highest human prize…but it can have rough edges, for sure.
Freedom isn’t absolute so it cannot be the highest human prize. What good is it when you’re totally free but cannot afford food for your children. And what if your neighbour takes the liberty to park his car in your lawn, in the name of freedom. Everything has boundaries, even freedom. The absolutism in politics is one of the biggest problems in the US. The US is a great nation but the greatest nation on earth? The US never ranks number one on international lists, except when it concerns military expenditure and school shootings.
Why is it “funny” for you to read that people are anti-Big Government?
That you think the U.S. gov’t is “too small,” is hilarious!
Thank goodness they didn’t mandate SCSI-compatibility.
Portless sounds good until you have to transfer large ProRes video files to another device for editing.
The original HomePod was useless with wired connections.