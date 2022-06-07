Gene Munster: WWDC 2022 shows why Apple great for consumers and investors

Despite WWDC 2022 lacking “a headline-grabbing announcement,” Loup’s Gene Munster says, “the keynote still delivered on the substance of what makes Apple great for consumers and investors.” Namely, the company’s “continued ability to innovate around vertically integrated hardware and software.”

Gene Munster for Loup:

Outside of the substance, we also got breadcrumbs of things to come, notably from the upcoming CarPlay overhaul and its impact on traditional auto. On the negative side, I was left wanting to hear more on AR, which was absent from the day after 5 consecutive years of WWDC announcements. This was not a surprise because my sense is that Apple is holding back on AR/MR announcements until the new wearable hardware is ready to be shown, which I expect next spring. Putting it together, Apple is moving on making great hardware, software and services and continues to keep the doors open for growing large new business in AR, auto and health.

The announcement that stood out most was the upcoming overhaul of CarPlay that expands Apple’s control beyond maps and media into root vehicle features that power the entire instrument cluster. The screen escapes from the center console to the entire panel of the front car. Some of the partnerships mentioned: LandRover, Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Nissan, Ford, Lincoln, Audi, Jaguar, Acura, Volvo, Honda, Infiniti and Polestar. The UI is, from our vantage point, equally to more visually appealing than that of Tesla.

While it won’t be implemented until late 2023, broader OEM adoption will be evident in 2025. Timeline aside, the software will significantly increase Apple’s presence inside of the car and reiterates the company’s ambition to do more in auto.

Today’s announcement underscores a simple fact: legacy auto needs Apple. Today, CarPlay is available in 98% of new cars in the U.S., which means automakers recognize the importance of the option to sell cars with CarPlay. The new CarPay is only going to increase auto reliance on Apple.