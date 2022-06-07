What’s coming in tvOS 16?

Hello, tvOS? Wherefore were thou on Monday? During the WWDC 2022 keynote, Apple covers iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, and watchOS 9, but tvOS 16 didn’t come up in polite canned video conversation.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

Apple is making it very tricky to gather information about tvOS 16. While other operating systems have their own preview page, Apple TV’s software doesn’t. This is what we could find thanks to the release notes, developers, and more. • Nintendo Switch controllers compatibility

• HomePod Software 16 public beta testing

• HDR10+ support

• Video-forward featuring on the Apple TV+ tab

• Matter support

• Apple Fitness+ workout metrics

• New Remote Control app

MacDailyNews Note: Each of the bullet points are fleshed out in the full article here.

