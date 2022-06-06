MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote address

Get ready for WWDC 2022, with a jam-packed, keynote address, an all-online experience coming to you live from Apple Park on June 6th at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT. You can watch Apple’s keynote address live, right on this page.

• End of event.

• Developers get all OS betas today, public betas next month, public release “this fall.”

• Cook recaps today’s announcements

• Drag and Drop across displays

• With external display, you can increase your screen real estate (up to 8 apps running onscreen simultaneously)

• Create your own ideal workspace, including overlapping windows

• Resizable windows come to iPad in iPadOS 16

• Full external display support

• Stage Manager windowing system comes to iPadOS

• iPadOS adds support for virtual memory swap (up to 6GB memory to the most demanding apps)

• Display scaling come to iPad Air and iPad Pro

• iPad Pro gets Reference Mode for color reference

• New APIs let developers build these features in their apps

• iPadOS gets customizable toolbars

• Files gets many updates

• Game Center improvements also coming to iOS and macOS

• SharePlay makes it simple to share gaming experiences in multiplayer games via Game Center

• Game Center gets Activity in its dashboard

• Background download API

• iPadOS 16 offers Metal 3

• iPad provides a great gaming experience

• Collaborate live on a Freeform board (like a virtual whiteboard)

• New app: Freeform (for macOS, iOS, and iPadOS) – comes later this year

• Collaboration API for devs

• Much easier for groups to collaborate (document in included in the collaboration)

• Collaboration: instantly kick off a collaboration when using the Share Sheet

• WeatherKit for developers to add weather to their apps

• iPadOS 16 gets Weather app (finally!)

• iPadOS 16

• Belkin working with Apple for iPhone stands for Mac displays – come this year

• Desk View shows both your (physical) desktop and you – using iPhone’s camera

• Mac FaceTime apps automatically detects and uses iPhone camera

• Continuity Camera: Use iPhone superior camera as your webcam

• Mac automatically recognizes and active FaceTime call on your iPhone

• Handoff extended to FaceTime

• Continuity

• Resident Evil Village comes to the Mac later this year

• A new day for gaming on the Mac

• Fast resource loading API lest games load faster

• MetalFX Upscaling lets devs render faster

• Metal 3 brings new features

• Gaming

• Apple looks forward to working with developer to arrive at a password-free future

• Securely synced across devices

• Passkeys are created with FaceID and TouchID

• Safari in macOS Ventura aims to replace passwords with Passkeys

• New way to chare content: Shared Tab Groups (share all the tabs in one place)

• Safari in macOS Ventura is the world’s fastest browser and the most power efficient

• Search in Mail is now more capable (also coming to iOS and iPadOS)

• Mail gets Undo Send, Schedule Send, etc.

• Take actions like starting a timer or running a Shortcut right in Spotlight (also coming to iOS and iPadOS)

• Peek at Spotlight results in Quick Look

• Spotlight gets a big update

• Multiple apps can be linked in Stage Manager

• Stage Manager lives in Control Center (other apps move to left of display, “offstage”)

• Stage Manager helps you when you have many open windows, lets you focus on the app you’re using

• New way to automatically keep everything organized: Stage Manager

• macOS 13 Ventura

• M1 MBA stays in lineup at $999 ($899 for education)

• Starts at $1299 ($1199 for education)

• Starts at $1199 ($1099 for education)

• Up to 20 hours of video playback

• M2 is also coming to the 13-inch MacBook Pro

• MacBook Air ad being shown (so light it floats)

• Supports Fast Charge

• Up to 18 hours video playback

• Fan-less, silent design

• Force Touch trackpad

• Keyboard: full heigh function row

• Speakers and mics completely integrated into keyboard – supports Spatial Audio

• Camera: 1080p camera, 2X the resolution and 2X low light vs. previous MBA

• 1 billion colors

• 500 nits

• Liquid Retina display (with notch)

• 11.3mm thin, 2.7 pounds

• 20% reduction vs. previous MBA

• Built to last

• MagSafe

• Four colors: Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight

• Square-edged design (see MacBook Pro)

• All-new M2 MacBook Air

• Capable of playing multiple streams of 4K and 8K video

• Next-gen Secure Enclave and Neural Engine (up to 15.8 trillion operations per second; 40% more than M1)

• Next-gen GPU – up to 10 cores (vs. 8-core in M1)

• Next-gen CPU: 4 high performance cores, 4- high efficiency cores

• Up to 24GB of unified memory

• 100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth

• M2 is 5nm, over 20 billion transistors

• M2 offers power efficient performance

• M2 is second-gen Apple Silicon

• M2 Soc

• Health data is encrypted on-device

• Alerts if there are any medication interaction issues

• Use iPhone camera to scan medication labels to easily create your personalized list

• New Medications app lets you track meds, vitamins, and supplements (log them, receive notification for taking meds)

• New AFib History can track the amount of time your heart shows signs of AFIb

• Apple Heart and Movement Study participants can choose to offer Sleep Stages data

• Health app has a new Sleep Stages section

• watchSO 9 Sleep app gets Sleep Stages to detect which sleep stage you’re in, for how long, and when

• iOS 16 fitness app comes to iPhone users (meant for those who don’t have an Apple Watch)

• Multi-sport workout type for Triathletes

• You can now create Intervals (finally!) with targeted heart rate and more

• Heart Rate Zones let you quickly see what zone you’re in during your workout

• Workout app in watchOS 9: Running form metrics track how efficiently you run directly from your wrist

• Podcast app allows you to discover new podcasts

• Rich complications come to more watch faces

• Four new Watch faces: New Astronomy face, Lunar face, Play Time – animated numbers, an Metropolitan face

• watchOS 9

• Federighi quickly covers additional iOS 16 features

• Next-gen CarPlay comes to vehicles that start to be announced late next year (so don’t hold your breath, it’ll be awhile)

• Customize your control clusters with curated control schemes

• Tune radio, control climate settings; CarPlay even powers instrument cluster, on-device, privacy-friendly

• CarPlay come to all of the drivers’ screens in the vehicle

• Apple has been working with automakers to revolutionize in-vehicle experience

• CarPlay: available on over 98% of cars in the U.S.

• Coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac

• Redesigned tiles

• All-new navigation for Home app

• Overview of each category

• New categories

• See entire home in a single view

• Completely redesigned

• All-new Home app

• Simple to set up and easy to use accessories

• Over 130 products in the pipeline from Matter member companies

• HomeKit is the foundation of the Matter standard

• Home: Apple joined Matter smart home connectivity consortium

• Federighi stresses Apple’s commitment to user privacy

• Quickly turn off access in abusive relationships using Safety Check; stops location sharing, resets privacy permissions, etc.

• Privacy: Personal Safety – lets you tun off other people’s access called “Safety Check.”

• If members in your shared library are nearby, the photos can be automatically shared to the Shared Library

• In the Camera app, you can send shots to shared library as you take them

• Photos: iCloud Shared Photo Library – a separate iCloud library shared with up to 5 people

• Family Checklist helps parents setup parental controls more easily

• Just bring your device near the one you need to manage and Quick Start guides parents

• Set age-appropriate settings easily

• Family Sharing in iOS 16 lets users manage kids accounts even easier

• Favorites seamlessly synced with Apple TV, across all Apple devices

• Follow your favorite teams in My Sports in Apple News+

• Sports: Apple TV apps uses Live Activities to brings scores to your Lock Screen

• MapsKit for developers; adds cities and Look around

• Transit shows fares

• Multi-stop routing comes to Apple Maps

• Las Vegas comes to Maps, plus 6 cities coming this year

• Apple Maps: 11 more countries and regions to get new maps data

• Apple Pay Order Tracking for merchants (secure and private)

• Apple Pay Later lets you split Apple Pay costs into 4 payments without interest, no additional costs

• Tap to Pay on iPhone starts this month; lets small merchants accept iPhone to iPhone payments

• Digital keys: sharing gets easier via Messages, Whatsapp, etc.

• Wallet IDs and digital IDs are coming to more U.S. states

• Apple wants to replace your physical wallet

• Apple Wallet

• Visual Lookup goes even further: Touch and hold on a subject in an image and you can take it out of the phot and place it in, for example, a Message

• Pause any video with text and Live Text makes it selectable, copyable, etc.

• Live Text in video

• Over 15,000 apps work with Siri

• Dictation automatically adds punctuation

• New Dictation lets you move fluidly between touch and voice

• Dictation used over 18 billion times each month (happens entirely on device)

• Dictation get updated

• SharePlay comes to Messages

• Shared With You API for developers

• Messages gets 3 new features: Edit Message you just sent, Undo Send messages, and mark any thread as Unread

• Work Focus Filter, for example, can limit Safari to just work-related sites

• Focus can carry into the app with Focus Filters

• Focus comes to Lock Screen: Your Lock Screen(s) can be tied to specific Focus

• New Music can show the album art

• Live Activities and Live Activities API

• Notifications now roll in from the bottom of the Lock Screen

• WidgetKit for developers

• Photo Shuffle shuffles thru selected photos throughout the day

• New Wallpaper Gallery

• Add Widgets to Lock Screen via Widget Gallery

• Press and hold to customize clock styles, change fonts, font colors, add temperature, calendar and other data sources

• Complications (widgets) are customizable

• Customize and personalize Lock Screen

• All-new Lock Screen: Biggest update ever.

• New personalization features

• iOS 16

• Super hero “Hair Force One” animation

• Craig Federighi

• There are now over 34 million Apple developers

• Apple Developer Academies – 17 across the world

• Cook touts new Apple Developer Center open across from Apple Park

• Welcome developers!

• Apple CEO Tim Cook

• Video of Apple Park campus

• Event begins

