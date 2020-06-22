All eyes on Apple as WWDC20 kicks off

Apple on Monday will hold its annual conference for software developers, 2020’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC20) rolling out new features in its operating systems for iPhones and iPads and potentially announcing a departure from Intel’s almost 15-year run supplying Mac processors in favor of Apple-designed ARM-based Macs.

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

The annual developer conference, being held online this year for the first time because of the novel coronavirus, is where Apple often announces access to new hardware capabilities, such as special tools for artificial intelligence and augmented reality. Apple this year could announce a move to part ways with Intel, which has supplied processors for Mac computers since 2006. Apple could announce a move to use its own house-designed processors as soon as Monday, two people familiar with matter told Reuters. The company, which already uses its own processor designs in iPhones in iPads, could announce one laptop model and one desktop model that will use the new chips, one of the people told Reuters.

MacDailyNews Take: We just a few hours away* from the kick off of WWDC20 and a potentially huge new chapter for Apple’s indomitable Macintosh!

*WWDC20 June 22nd schedule:

• Special Event Keynote: 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT

• Platforms State of the Union: 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p. m. EDT