Apple Watch new ‘Afib History Feature’ approved by U.S. FDA ahead of WWDC

Apple received U.S. FDA approval for a new “Afib History Feature” that is likely coming to your Apple Watch this fall (or sooner for watchOS 9 beta testers). The Apple Watch will now be able to keep track of Atrial Fibrillation history.

Niel Smith for MyHealthyApple:

The new filing has been made available today. Users should be able to check their Afib history and more.

AFib is the most common form of serious arrhythmia or irregular heart rhythm. If you receive an AFib classification and you have not been diagnosed with AFib, you should talk to your doctor.

According to Apple, the ability of the ECG app to accurately classify an ECG recording into AFib and sinus rhythm was tested in a clinical trial of approximately 600 subjects, and demonstrated 99.6% specificity with respect to sinus rhythm classification and 98.3% sensitivity for AFib classification for the classifiable results.

Its unclear when this new feature will be released by Apple. It is very much possible that the next watchOS, watchOS 9 to be showcased today will probably address the details around this new feature.