Apple’s paltry dividend yield leaves much to be desired

To find companies with big dividend payouts in dollar terms and attractive yields, Barron’s started with the most recent Janus Henderson Quarterly Dividend Index, which analyzes global dividend activity four times a year and includes a list of the top global dividend payers each quarter. It found that Apple is among the top payers of dividends in total dollars, but its yield is a mere 0.6%.
Sometimes a stock can have a big payout in terms of absolute dollars and a high dividend yield.
A big dividend distribution in absolute dollars doesn’t necessarily come with a big yield.
Consider Microsoft and Apple, which recently yielded 0.9% and 0.6%, respectively. But these companies ranked first ($4.6 billion) and third ($3.6 billion) in actual dollars spent on dividends — testament to their strong cash-flow engines.
This column argued recently that Apple could easily pay a lot more in dividends and boost its yield from under 1% and its payout ratio — the percentage of earnings paid out in dividends.
MacDailyNews Take: Clearly, Apple prioritizes buybacks over dividends by a large margin.
On April 28th, Apple announced that the company’s board of directors had declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the company’s common stock, an increase of 5 percent alongside authorizing an increase of $90 billion to the existing share repurchase program. As of the beginning of this year, Apple has invested more than $467 billion on share repurchases over the past decade.
Thank goodnesses Apple spends most of its cash return to shareholders through share buybacks. Dividends are double taxed. The current dividend gives shareholders some liquidity. It’s a good relationship between the 2 options.
Yeah, the tax implication of dividends is not well understood by a lot of so-called investors. Those who do their own taxes on TurboTax, etc. see this for real. Yet another example of Apple thinking things through on a deeper level — Investor Experience
Is it still ‘double-taxed’ if you hold your dividend bearing stock in a Roth IRA?
Shows the tax system is complicated garbage. There are too many rules that incentivize whacked actions.
I remember a time when owning stock meant no dividends, zip nada. I’m happy that they offer something now.
MDN keeps referring to Apple’s increase as 5%, but it was one cent, from $0.22 to $0.23. One measly penny. That is literally the absolute least they could have done. And these buybacks have not kept the stock from dropping nearly $40 a share from its most recent all-time high (currently about $30 less). For those of us who reinvest those dividends back into AAPL stock, it doesn’t amount to a whole lot. Apple should rebalance its buybacks/dividend balance to pay out at least $1.00 per share per quarter. That would only be $4.00 year vs. the current $0.92 per year, and they would still be doing buybacks by the truckload. It’s the shareholders’ money, and long-term shareholders are getting the short end here.