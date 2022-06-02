Square to bring Tap to Pay on iPhone to Square sellers this year; launches early access program today

Square today announced that it is working with Apple to enable Tap to Pay on iPhone, Apple’s contactless payment acceptance capability, within the Square Point of Sale app. The new offering enables sellers of all sizes to seamlessly and securely accept in-person contactless payments with only an iPhone and Square’s industry leading POS app. Ahead of publicly launching the service later this year, Square also announced an Early Access Program for Tap to Pay on iPhone, allowing select sellers to begin testing the new technology.

Tap to Pay on iPhone provides sellers with a simple solution to accept contactless payments with no additional hardware, and integrates with Square’s broader ecosystem of tools built to help them start, run, and grow their business. Using just the Square POS app and an iPhone, sellers will be able to seamlessly and securely take contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. This builds on Square’s powerful software which helps sellers drive more business with marketing and loyalty programs; easily track and manage product inventory; and even simplify their cash flow with business banking tools that provide them instant access to their Square sales.

“As a seasonal business that’s always on the move, it’s important to have an easy-to-use, reliable mobile option for taking payments,” said Teddy Rojas, owner of Kona Ice Vacaville, an early participant in Square’s Early Access Program, in a statement. “Square and Apple are making it really convenient to make sure we never miss a sale. With Tap to Pay on iPhone, I can process contactless payments quickly, even on cellular service, and it provides a really straightforward experience so new staff can easily get up and running on taking payments on an iPhone.”

The in-person payments landscape continues to evolve, driven by buyer preferences for contactless payments and encouraged by an industry-wide migration towards more secure payments enabled by NFC technology. Since democratizing card acceptance more than a decade ago, Square has remained committed to lowering the barrier to entry for new entrepreneurs while ensuring sellers can continue to meet their business and customers’ needs with innovative products.

With Tap to Pay on iPhone, sellers gain more flexibility to unlock new commerce experiences and help ensure they never miss a sale, whether that involves empowering staff to line bust in retail environments for faster checkouts, or equipping professional services workers to take contactless payments on the go. Customers get the convenience of using contactless credit or debit cards, as well as digital wallets such as Apple Pay, to make seamless and secure purchases wherever they shop.

“Square’s purpose is rooted in economic empowerment, which is why we’ve always offered a free way for businesses to get started using our services,” said David Talach, Head of Financial Services at Square, in a statement. “Bringing Tap to Pay on iPhone into the Square ecosystem ensures that new sellers will have another free option to get up and running, while providing businesses of any complexity with more flexibility to adapt their commerce experiences to evolving consumer preferences and changing industry trends.”

MacDailyNews Note: Space in Square’s Early Access Program for Tap to Pay on iPhone is limited. Square sellers and new merchants interested in learning about Square’s Early Access Program for Tap to Pay on iPhone can visit squareup.com/get/tap-to-pay for more information.

