Apple TV+ series ‘Surface’ starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw premieres globally July 29th

No, it’s not about an anemic-selling iPad wannabe from an eclipsed company that shells out millions to the NFL to peddle fake success to the ignorati. This “Surface” is Apple TV+’s new eight-episode psychological thriller from Veronica West (“High Fidelity”), which will premiere globally with the first three episodes on Friday, July 29th, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

Set in San Francisco, “Surface,” stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Morning Show”), who also executive produces, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? “Surface” is a story of self- discovery which contemplates if we are pre-programmed to become who we are, or if we choose our own identity.

The ensemble cast starring alongside Mbatha-Raw includes Oliver Jackson-Cohen (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Stephan James (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Ari Graynor (“I’m Dying Up Here”), Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste (“Secrets & Lies”), François Arnaud (“I Killed My Mother”) and Millie Brady (“Pride and Prejudice and Zombies”).

“Surface” is produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine. West, who created and wrote the original series, also serves as executive producer. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Emmy Award nominee Sam Miller (“I May Destroy You”), directed four episodes of the series, including the pilot, and serves as executive producer. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison and Tucker Gates also directed episodes.

The new series joins a string of high-profile projects between Apple TV+ and Hello Sunshine, including the limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me,” based on The New York Times bestselling novel, and executive produced by and starring Jennifer Garner; “My Kind of Country,” a groundbreaking global search for unconventional and extraordinary country music talent and the first competition series for the platform; the Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series “The Morning Show”; and the third season of NAACP Image Award-winning series “Truth Be Told,” which will star Octavia Spencer and Gabrielle Union.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

