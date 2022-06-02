Is Apple preparing to launch its own search engine?

The rumor mill is revving up ahead of WWDC 2020, set to kick off on Monday, June 6th, with an oldie but a goodie: Apple is prepping the launch its own search engine at the beginning of 2023.
Oh, and a new search engine is coming too. Will Siri finally get "smart?" Hmmm.
— Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer) May 28, 2022
The source of the rumor is a tweet (opens in new tab) from blogger Robert Scoble, which features at the end of a thread describing the announcements he expects from Apple over the next year.
In an exchange with TechRadar Pro, Scoble explained the information is based partly on conversations with sources and partly on deduction. “This is the most expensive product launch of all time [sic],” he added.
Scoble told us the search engine will not be announced at WWDC next week, but rather in January.
MacDailyNews Take: First of all, in order to launch a standalone search engine, Apple would likely be forgoing tens of billions of dollars per year, hoping to replace that with advertising revenue (Google currently pays Apple an estimated $18 billion – $20 billion annually for their search engine to be the default in Apple’s operating systems).
Apple does have an installed base of some 1.8 billion devices (and growing) and far superior user demographics than do competing, derivative OSes (which is why Google pays Apple so much to have access to people who have money and the proven will to spend it), making advertising via “Apple Search” much more valuable, so the math might work out.
In addition, governments and other entities are gunning for Apple and Alphabet, of which Google is a subsidiary, and antitrust authorities are questioning the two companies’ search deal, so Apple could be working on search as a contingency or even preparing to sever the deal and launch a first party search engine in order to preempt any antitrust actions.
There is also the privacy aspect: Apple’s reliance of Google search is a privacy weak point. “Apple Search” could tout and deliver privacy in search to differentiate itself against Google. Open sourcing the Apple search engine’s algorithms would also increase trust.
Before Apple Maps, many said it would be impossible to take on Google. Even with Apple Maps disastrous should’ve-been-tagged-beta launch, that canard has long since been disproven. Apple, the world’s most valuable company, could compete with Google in search as well.
Removing Google’s default access to Mac, iPad, and iPhone users would seriously impact Google’s advertising rates.
The one thing online that needs competition the most is Web search engines. Google’s monopoly in search hampers and affects everything online from publishing to privacy to politics and beyond. A single gatekeeper for finding things online is a prime example of why antitrust law exists (Microsoft’s also-ran Bing with 3.08% of worldwide search, and tiny niche engines like Yahoo, YANDEX, DuckDuckGo, etc. with ~1% or less are not competitive).
As we wrote of the “Apple Search” idea long ago:
If you really want to wage thermonuclear war, wage thermonuclear war. – MacDailyNews, May 30, 2014
Unless it uses actual non-manipulated, actual hard data-based algorithms, gotta say, I don’t care. Neural networks are useless when one is looking for deep and specific information. Hashtags (in the truest sense, not the Twitter one) and ‘big data’ have rendered a whole lotta things pretty useless.
I’m sure they are perfecting the woke algorithms right now. Wouldn’t want anyone reading unapproved misinformation; only approved misinformation.
Techradar. Peuh… An auto proclaim news site that feed on leech. Remember digg? I do. TR doesn’t deserve any attention… Fix your source MDN.
The source is Scoble, genius.
English. Obviously, not your first language nor one in which you’re even remotely conversant.
Robert Scoble is the source. Shooting the messenger is the province of fools.
And it would be called…..
SuckFuckBlo
(I’m kidding, KIDDING!!)
Pretty funny, if a bit “vinegary”…
An Apple search engine…would love to see it, but $18-20 billion from the Google tit would be hard to wean from.
Apple has their own anti-trust issues.
-Locked in hardware.
-Locked in OS
-Locked in development
-Locked in singular store.
Throw in search and what can go wrong?
Waste of money. IMPROVE ALL products and bring some back from the dead better than ever, example Airport. Siri still sucks in dead last. Home smart speakers lagging behind the competition in performance and high price. Apple Maps still second fiddle to Google. Visual graphic icons flat and dated in iOS 10 versions now, need upgrading.
So much they need to improve in their stable of offerings, why blow billions and add another me too also ran problem to the barn…
WWDC 2020? Are we getting the same products rebadged from 2 years ago? 🫢
If Google ends up having to separate out the Search portion of their company from the rest, wouldn’t Apple bringing Search in-house put them in the same situation Alphabet/Google is in now? Or will Apple argue that a separation is not needed and end up being a round-about way of also ‘helping’ Google remain unseparated?