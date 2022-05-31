Apple may unveil all-new M2 MacBook Air at WWDC on June 6th

Apple seems poised to introduce a new redesigned M2-powered MacBook Air is this year – and it may arrive as soon as next Monday, June 6th during Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote address.

In March, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young reported that the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current ‌MacBook Air‌, but still 0.6-inches smaller than the current 14.2-inch MacBook Pro.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

If there’s any hardware at WWDC, it will likely be on the Mac side. The company has been aiming to launch the next MacBook Air with M2 chips at the conference. The recent supply chain crunch due to Covid-related closures in China has complicated that, but developers say that Apple employees are increasingly using next-generation MacBook Airs with their apps. That’s a sign that the new Mac is close.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s M2 chip (internally known as “Staten”) is said to offer an eight-core CPU just like M1, but alongside a more powerful 10-core GPU. Accordingly, as it’s designed to balance power and efficiency, the M2 chip will be the direct successor to the M1, but not as powerful at the high-end as the M1 Pro, M1 Max, or M1 Ultra.

Expect Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR (mini-LED) display, but sans ProMotion, to come to the all-new M2 MacBook Air, too!

