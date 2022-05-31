Apple may unveil all-new M2 MacBook Air at WWDC on June 6th

Apple seems poised to introduce a new redesigned M2-powered MacBook Air is this year – and it may arrive as soon as next Monday, June 6th during Apple’s WWDC 2022 keynote address.
In March, Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young reported that the 2022 MacBook Air will feature a display size of 13.6-inches. This would make it 0.3-inches larger than the current MacBook Air, but still 0.6-inches smaller than the current 14.2-inch MacBook Pro.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
If there’s any hardware at WWDC, it will likely be on the Mac side. The company has been aiming to launch the next MacBook Air with M2 chips at the conference.
The recent supply chain crunch due to Covid-related closures in China has complicated that, but developers say that Apple employees are increasingly using next-generation MacBook Airs with their apps. That’s a sign that the new Mac is close.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s M2 chip (internally known as “Staten”) is said to offer an eight-core CPU just like M1, but alongside a more powerful 10-core GPU. Accordingly, as it’s designed to balance power and efficiency, the M2 chip will be the direct successor to the M1, but not as powerful at the high-end as the M1 Pro, M1 Max, or M1 Ultra.
Expect Apple’s Liquid Retina XDR (mini-LED) display, but sans ProMotion, to come to the all-new M2 MacBook Air, too!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
7 Comments
What about revamping the base MBP? I can’t imagine anyone is buying a “Pro” laptop with 2 USB-C ports and the EOL TouchBar.
CAN imagine buying the M1 MacBook Pro. DID about one-month ago, because good deals were popping up. OWC offered Apple Certified Refurbished (“factory sealed”) 13-inch MBP with 1TB SSD and 16GB RAM for $1439. I looked for deals on M1 MacBook AIR, but this MBP was significantly less for 1TB/16GB specs. The battery lasts for days on a charge, so I can deal with only 2 USB-C ports. Unlike my power-hungry Intel MacBook, I use it mostly unplugged, like my iPad. I enjoy the TouchBar (after actually using it), probably the only Apple Silicon Mac that will ever have it. Since I don’t need latest/greatest, it’s the ideal size and lightness for me.
I don’t think M2 MacBook Air gets released at WWDC, probably later just before Holidays. What Apple should do now (not as part of WWDC) is upgrade 13-inch MBP to M1 Pro. As MDN says, the standard M2 is not meant to out-perform M1 Pro. The 13-inch MBP (with M1 Pro) would then be more distinguished from MacBook Air, and fit nicely with bigger MBP with M1 Pro/Max (less than one-year old). Also give Mac mini the option for M1 Pro to finally retire that dark Intel model from lineup.
But the real question is will the screen be any brighter and will it still ship without a fan? My hope is that both of these things will be true.
a new M1 marketed as M2 😒
There is probably a new MacBook Air coming this year, but why release it at WWDC? Release it closer to the Holiday shopping season. What Apple should “announce” is the new Mac Pro with M2 Ultra. The previous Mac Pro (Intel) was announced at 2019 WWDC and released later that year. In fact, the unpopular cylinder Mac Pro was announced at 2013 WWDC and released later that year. Later THIS year is the 2-year mark of the Apple Silicon transition; I don’t think Apple wants to miss that key deadline and go into 2023 with THE flagship Mac still Intel-inside.
Excellent point and I totally agree, Ken1w. It would be the perfect time and machine to debut the M2 on. Doesn’t make sense to launch a back-to-school model unless Apple has data that says the parents of High School Seniors are looking to buy. Still seems like the market in early August would be much larger than that.
I suspect the new MacBook Air is the successor to the discontinued super thin MacBook.