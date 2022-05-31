‘Biggest and most complete’ Apple museum opens in Warsaw with 1,600 exhibits

The new Apple museum housed in a former metalworking factory in Warsaw brings together 1,600 exhibits linked to Apple, the result of many years of effort by a determined Polish collector.

Agence France-Presse:

“It is the biggest and most complete Apple collection in the world,” boasted Jacek Lupina, a 56-year-old architect, who amassed the collection spanning the entire history of the US tech giant…

“My aim is for visitors to be able to see what the beginning was like — how primitive and very simple it was. The case for the Apple 1 was made of wood! Nothing like what we have today,” Lupina said…

The museum includes dozens of computers such as the Apple II, Lisa, iMac, Power Mac, Macbook, Mac Pro, as well as iPhones, iPods, iPads, instruction booklets, software and other objects from the Apple universe.